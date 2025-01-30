Not another one! Chelsea could sign key Arsenal Women target, Barca & Lioness star Keira Walsh.

One can’t help but feel frustrated with Arsenal Women’s transfer activity. Why have we been so kind to Chelsea, letting them go after our targets while we watch?

Some of us Gooners thought we would be the club to bring Naomi Girma to the WSL; she was often mentioned in talks about reinforcing our defense. However, Chelsea out of the blue beat us to that deal. As frustrating as it was to watch Girma join Chelsea (and Arsenal not managing to hijack that deal), the Blues have once again set their sights on one of our targets, Keira Walsh.

The Barcelona Femeni and England Lionesses midfielder has emerged as a player this Arsenal Women’s team is eager to acquire. Last year, Arsenal had a record €1.1 million bid for Walsh’s signature rebuffed. The hope was that we would return for her this winter, but we haven’t. Emma Sanders claims we haven’t bothered to go for her as Barcelona have slapped a “not for sale” tag on her, and she feels the Gunners are looking to get her in the summer on a free transfer.

There’s a saying, “If you want something, go get it. Period.” I don’t know if Arsenal decision-makers ever heard of that, because if they had, they would have done anything to land Walsh this winter. Not following that advice is causing them to miss out on another top target in a matter of days.

According to reports from Spain, midfielders Keira Walsh and Ingrid Engen have asked to leave the club immediately. And as per Emma Sanders, it is not Arsenal pushing hard to give the Lionesses star a landing spot; instead, it is Chelsea doing everything to sign her.

🚨| BREAKING: Barça Femeni midfielders Keira Walsh and Ingrid Engen have asked to leave the club immediately. Both are not having the expected prominence this season and want to move on. Chelsea are interested in Keira and Lyon in Ingrid. [@mundodeportivo] #fcblive 🔴 pic.twitter.com/7IyVbEj408 — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) January 29, 2025

The other day, it was claimed Chelsea were in desperate need of a DM (hence The Blues links to Sam Coffey). Now it seems they’re landing Walsh as that DM their project yearned for.

Yes, Barca might feel they don’t need to sell, but if the player wants out and a club like Chelsea is keen to spend, they may be forced to cash in rather than lose the player on a free in the summer.

Arsenal Women’s winter transfer window has been so disappointing. Did we ever truly want Walsh, or did she ever truly want us? Because if she did, we should have been the club going for her. If we were willing to break the bank for her and didn’t, don’t you think not going for her this winter can’t be blamed on finances?

Now I guess the message is clear: if Chelsea are beating us to Walsh, which is so disappointing, let’s try to go for Portland Thorns’ Sam Coffey.

What do you think Gooners? Are our Gunners destined to have an extremely underwhelming transfer window?

Michelle M

