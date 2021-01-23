“Not be given an opportunity is tough and was tough to take” Wilshere still commenting on Ozil

Jack Wilshere has again said that Arsenal didn’t treat Mesut Ozil well by axing him from their first team this season.

The Gunners didn’t name the former Real Madrid man in their squad for competitive games in this campaign.

He sat out the whole of the first half of the season and would have remained on the outside for the next six months if he had stayed at the club.

But the German is set to secure a move to Fenerbahce this month as he draws down the curtain on his Arsenal career.

Wilshere hasn’t enjoyed how the Gunners have treated his former teammate and said that every footballer would be unhappy if they are not given the chance to play.

He admitted not to have spoken with the German during his exile from the Arsenal team, but he said that the Gunners simply didn’t treat him well by axing him from the team, because he still had something to offer.

Asked if he had spoken to Ozil during his exile, Wilshere said via the Metro: ‘No. I was friends with Mesut during my time at Arsenal and we had a really good relationship on and off the pitch I thought.

‘But no I didn’t speak to him. I’m sure it was as difficult for him [to not be playing] as it was for me.

‘It’s not nice to be in a position where you’re not given that opportunity – a fair opportunity – to try and challenge for a place in the team.

‘Listen, people can have bad games and miss out on the team, but to not be given an opportunity is tough and was tough to take.

‘So I’m happy that he has found happiness and hopefully he can go on to be successful in Turkey.’