Not content with being a liability David Luiz is now punching his teammates

The Athletic has just revealed that there was a training ground bust-up at Arsenal involving David Luiz and Dani Ceballos last week.

The Brazilian, who a lot of Arsenal fans regard as a liability, had reportedly taken an exception to a tackle by the Spaniard and he punched him on the nose.

The punch drew blood from the Spaniard who stood up and wanted to fight the defender, but they were both separated by the coaches and their teammates.

The reported incident happened last Friday as those who weren’t away with their national teams trained.

It adds that both players were sent home after the altercation and they were made to apologise to their teammates.

They have since been called into a meeting with Mikel Arteta where they had a clear the air talk and resumed training with their other teammates.

The fight came just a few days after Arsenal had been beaten 3-0 by Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Ceballos has been involved in some problems with a teammate before.

Eddie Nketiah was on the receiving end of that one as both players seemed to square up ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League opener against Fulham.

Ahead of the return of club football, Arteta will hope that both players have put their differences behind them now to focus on helping the club collectively.