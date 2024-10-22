“Not convincing” Sky Sports journalist reacts to Arsenal’s win against Shakhtar

Arsenal earned a narrow win against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League this evening.

The Gunners had to respond to losing to Bournemouth at the weekend and did, but their performance was far from impressive.

Not that the Ukrainians were the strongest opponents, but Arsenal simply did not show a clinical advantage in the game despite playing at home.

Mikel Arteta’s side is missing so many key players, but the gaffer would have expected a better showing from his team.

Arsenal fans would also be worried about the flat performance, and Sky Sports’ Paul Gilmour was at the Emirates during the match.

After the fixture, he reported on how Arsenal fans reacted and shared his opinion. He said:

“I’ve just overheard an Arsenal fan walking up the steps towards the exit.

“Dear oh dear that wasn’t great”

“Sums it up well but it’s a win and a clean sheet. Not convincing but job done after disappointment on Saturday.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This was far from the kind of performance we had expected from the boys after the loss to Bournemouth, but we won and have now won two Champions League matches.

Hopefully, the boys can do better in the next game as we wait for the return of our key players.

