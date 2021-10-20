“Not enough for an home game” Aubameyang sends a message to Arsenal fans after Crystal Palace draw

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has sent a message to Arsenal fans after their 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace.
The club captain was in fine form for the Gunners on the night, and he opened the scoring at the start of the game.
Arsenal eventually lost their lead when Palace scored twice to turn the game on its head.
Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench to score a late leveller for the Gunners in added time.
Aubameyang admits that the result was not good enough for a home game.
Arsenal’s performance dropped after they had taken the lead and Aubameyang admitted it as he sent a message to the club’s fans via his Instagram account.
He also thanked the substitutes that joined the match in the second half and mentioned Lacazette who added a much-needed urgency to Arsenal’s play.
He posted an image and captioned it: “Not enough for an home game
We stopped playing after the first goal but we didn’t gave up and fought till the end.
“Big help from the guys that came in @lacazettealex well deserved my bro
We go again #COYG”
Aubameyang will now look to lead the attack out again this weekend when the Gunners face Aston Villa Friday evening.
LACA must stay with us ….Plain and simple…
Both Pierre and Mikel have said we stopped playing after the first goal?
I simply don’t believe it.
After the 1-0 v Norwich and Burnley they both said 1-0 is a great result.
The truth is we got lucky with our first and second goals and we were second best like at Brighton.
Arsenal look afraid to play right now as if everygame is a relegation decider.
Balancing talent and belief is intriguing.
Westham are limited but believe.
Leicester have gone a long way on belief.
Palace do not have our quality but Vieira has given them belief.
Tottenham Everton and Arsenal labour under the big club should win all the time mentality.
I believe we have the players. I believe we have the Manager and the tactics. But I also believe it’s ok to add some pop to our play by taking a few risks occasionally especially on attack.
WE have the players but they are too young bro…..
MA should change his style of scoring 1 and stay back!
If you can score more go for it, look at Pep and Bayern’s playing style, they will never stop when they can score more!