Not even Pep Guardiola would win the Premier League with Arsenal claims Merson

Paul Merson has sensationally claimed that even Pep Guardiola cannot lead this Arsenal side to the Premier League title.

The Gunners have been a shambles this season and although Mikel Arteta has brought some stability to the side, occasionally their poor shape lets them down.

They are struggling close to the bottom half of the table at the moment and it seems quite unrealistic that they can get a Champions League spot even though they are just a few points off Manchester United.

Merson, who was once a fan favourite, reckons that they are about a million miles away from winning the Premier League.

He is sure about that and he adds that even Pep Guardiola cannot win the Premier League with this Arsenal team.

He claims that for Arsenal, it is a matter of defending and until they fix their terrible defence, they cannot think about challenging the top Premier League sides.

Merson said, as quoted by the Sun, “Will Arsenal be challenging for titles soon? Even if Pep Guardiola was in charge, no. Not at the moment.

“Arsene Wenger used to say it all the time – it’s about the players.

“And for Arsenal at the moment, it’s not a good enough team, not a good enough squad.

“I like Mikel Arteta, I really do, and I think he’ll do better than the last manager Unai Emery.

“But at the same time, to challenge for the title I think they are a million miles off.

“They can’t defend, and if you can’t defend, you can’t challenge for titles.