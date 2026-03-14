“Not going to win” Redknapp says Dowman won the game for Arsenal

Max Dowman made a decisive impact for Arsenal after coming off the bench during their 2-0 victory against Everton, with his performance drawing significant praise following the match. The young attacker played a key role in changing the momentum of the contest and helping the Gunners secure an important win in the Premier League.

Everton had appeared well-positioned to frustrate Arsenal for much of the match. The visitors defended with discipline and organisation, leaving the home side struggling to find a breakthrough. For long periods, it looked as though the Toffees could leave the Emirates Stadium with a share of the points.

Their confidence was understandable given their impressive away record this season. Everton have been among the strongest travelling sides in the league, and their ability to remain compact and difficult to break down was evident throughout the game.

Dowman Changes the Momentum

Arsenal were determined to avoid dropping points, particularly with so much at stake during the closing weeks of the campaign. However, they struggled to create the spark required to break through Everton’s defensive structure.

That situation changed when Dowman entered the match. His energy and attacking intent provided Arsenal with the lift they had been searching for, altering the flow of the game and increasing the pressure on Everton’s defence.

Following the match, Jamie Redknapp emphasised the importance of Dowman’s contribution. Speaking via Sky Sports, he said, “I promise you, Arsenal were not going to win the game until he came on.

“They were in quick sand. They had no energy, the crowd were on them. He changed the whole complexion of that game.”

Promising Talent Emerging

Dowman’s impact has further highlighted his growing reputation within the club. The teenager has long been regarded as one of the most promising players in Arsenal’s academy system and has spent time training with the first team as part of his development.

Earlier in the season, he endured an injury setback, which limited his opportunities to contribute. Now that he has returned to fitness, the club are hopeful that he will continue to play an increasing role as the campaign progresses.

If this performance is any indication, Dowman could become an important option for Arsenal as they aim to finish the season strongly.