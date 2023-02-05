“Not going to win the league” Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s loss to Everton

Piers Morgan has reacted to Arsenal’s loss to Everton and admits they will not win the league playing as horrible as that.

Mikel Arteta’s side has become one of the most consistent clubs around, but they were terrible in the loss to Everton.

The Gunners were predictable, which made life easy for Everton and we could say the home side deserved to win.

However, Arsenal was a shadow of themselves for much of the game and it is clear that they need to do better to end this season as league champions.

After the game, Morgan tweeted:

“Not going to win the League playing like that.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Because we have set a very high standard for ourselves this season, when we lose, we must expect criticism from fans and pundits.

However, it is just one defeat even if it came against Everton and we definitely will do better the next time we have a game.

The boys know the importance of staying focused and working hard and they will prepare much better for the next game.

Morgan has watched us struggle for the last few seasons and he should know this team has developed well and will bounce back from this setback.

