‘Not good enough’ – Campbell slams key Arsenal star

Kevin Campbell has slammed Bernd Leno for his role in Arsenal’s draw with West Ham at the weekend.

The Gunners fell 3-0 behind after around 30 minutes of play after the Hammers came out the blocks on a mission.

While no blame is being put on the shoulders for the opening goal, the second came from a quickly-taken free-kick which caught the backline out, but the strike which beat the goalkeeper certainly left a sour taste.

The goal was pretty close to the goalkeeper’s foot, only for the German to not get close to stopping the ball, and former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has slammed the shot-stopper.

Kevin Campbell told the Football Insider: “Leno did not have too much to do in the game.

“He produced one smart save from Declan Rice when he broke through but the goal, it was disappointing to say the least.

“If I am honest with you, it was simply not good enough. An Arsenal number one cannot be letting that in, you have got to save that.”

A lot has been made of the club’s decision to offload Emi Martinez last summer while failing to bring in suitable competition for Leno, and he has now started every Premier League match this term apart from those he was banned from.

Martinez has continued to shine for Aston Villa however, while Arsenal could well need to look into strengthening our number one spot thanks to that transfer blunder.

Patrick