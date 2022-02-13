Paddy Kenny has claimed that Arsenal should feel hard done-by after their recent dismissal which saw Gabriel Martinelli sent off against Wolves.
The Gunners managed to hold onto their 1-0 lead, despite losing the Brazilian mid-way through the second half and having to play with a man less, but this latest red card shined further light on our dreadful disciplinary record of late.
This was our fourth red in six matches, and manager Mikel Arteta claimed that he intended to sit down ‘soon’ and communicate with the officials about it.
“It is a tough one,” Kenny told the Football Insider.
“For me, I’m not having it as a red card. I think the ref should just give him the one yellow.
“I think it’s harsh. Arsenal’s discipline record isn’t great, they seem to get one every month.
“It’s something that needs to be addressed. Things happen quickly and you do get some daft red cards.
“But, for me, I think just give a yellow there and let the game go on.
“Like I said, I think it’s harsh.”
I definitely agree that the red was harsh, especially as I’ve always viewed a yellow card as a warning not to go and get yourself sent off, with Gabi simply given two cards together in a rare event which I can’t recall ever happening before.
Do you agree that the red card was harsh? Would more be said on the subject if we hadn’t managed to hold on for the three points?
Patrick
The incident was completely launched campaign against arsenal,why it’s always harsh decisions against arsenal?
Gabriel just pushed the wolves players arm and he went over screaming like a stuck pig. Rolling around in agony, like a little girl. Same old wanderers always cheating
Was Martinelli stupid? It was within the laws of the game what the ref did. We need to learn and quick. Oh and Paddy Kenny wasn’t the ref.
Technical it was within the laws, but some common sense needed. Martinelli didn’t know he was already on a yellow when he made that second challenge. He gently pushed the guy at the throw, so had no reason to believe that was a bookable offense.
We need to be smarter because the refs and VAR are a joke, but that’s the first time I have ever seen that, and it seems even more harsh when you consider neither foul was serious foul play.
nonsense Pat, so please stop encouraging this sort of conspiratorial blabber…two yellows can be given in consecutive fashion, even after the ref has allowed the opposing team to play on…in those situations the ref simply has to point individually to each separate yellow card violation, then show the red card to the offending player
the fact that you’ve personally never witnessed such an occurrence has no bearing whatsoever in this debate, although I can understand why it might make you question the validity of just such a situation…according to your “belief”, the offending player could then proceed to foul again with no recourse whatsoever, simply because he was already going to be receiving one
it was reckless on Marts part, which is a bit surprising considering his normal demeanor on the pitch, but the weirdest part isn’t the fact he got two yellows, it’s that he actually could have received 3, as he proceeded to pick up the ball following the second foul(or that’s what the commentator said, as he was trying to make sense of what had transpired)
I personally believe that the needless and senseless time wasting so early on in this affair certainly didn’t help matters, as this kind of behaviour can get under the skin of any official, as the game tends to get chippy whenever this occurs…although such speculation isn’t rooted in fact, I know from my personal experiences, on both sides of the argument, how these types of things can negatively effect the mindset of an official, which in no way legitimizes any counter argument, as there’s no doubting that both of his fouls were yellow card worthy