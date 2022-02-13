Paddy Kenny has claimed that Arsenal should feel hard done-by after their recent dismissal which saw Gabriel Martinelli sent off against Wolves.

The Gunners managed to hold onto their 1-0 lead, despite losing the Brazilian mid-way through the second half and having to play with a man less, but this latest red card shined further light on our dreadful disciplinary record of late.

This was our fourth red in six matches, and manager Mikel Arteta claimed that he intended to sit down ‘soon’ and communicate with the officials about it.

“It is a tough one,” Kenny told the Football Insider.

“For me, I’m not having it as a red card. I think the ref should just give him the one yellow.

“I think it’s harsh. Arsenal’s discipline record isn’t great, they seem to get one every month.

“It’s something that needs to be addressed. Things happen quickly and you do get some daft red cards.

“But, for me, I think just give a yellow there and let the game go on.

“Like I said, I think it’s harsh.”

I definitely agree that the red was harsh, especially as I’ve always viewed a yellow card as a warning not to go and get yourself sent off, with Gabi simply given two cards together in a rare event which I can’t recall ever happening before.

Do you agree that the red card was harsh? Would more be said on the subject if we hadn’t managed to hold on for the three points?

Patrick