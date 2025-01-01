“Not just because of the result.” Jesus delighted with Arsenal’s win over Brentford

Gabriel Jesus was on the scoresheet as Arsenal secured a hard-fought 3-1 win over Brentford this evening, but the forward was even more pleased with the overall team performance. The Gunners started brightly but were stunned when Brentford took the lead against the run of play, forcing Mikel Arteta’s men to regroup and battle their way back into the game. Arsenal eventually equalised before halftime and produced an impressive second-half display, scoring twice more to seal the victory in a challenging London derby.

The match demonstrated the resilience and character of Arteta’s team, who are under pressure to maintain their form as they chase down league leaders Liverpool. Brentford, renowned for their solid home record, made it difficult for Arsenal early on, and the Gunners had to dig deep to find a way past Thomas Frank’s well-organised side. However, Arsenal’s quality eventually shone through as they dominated the second half, keeping their title hopes alive.

Jesus, who has been in fine form recently, contributed one of the goals that helped Arsenal secure the vital three points. Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, the Brazilian striker emphasised the team’s collective effort and resilience in overcoming a tough opponent. He said: “The team did great today, to come here and play the way we play is amazing. Not just because of the result. The way we reacted, to come back against a tough opponent, we did it.”

The win was crucial for Arsenal, who are currently trying to keep pace with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table. The Reds remain six points ahead with a game in hand, but Arsenal’s ability to consistently pick up points is ensuring they stay in the race. Brentford’s physical and high-energy style posed a significant challenge, but Arsenal’s composure and tactical adjustments in the second half proved decisive.

While Arsenal’s title ambitions depend partly on whether Liverpool falters, the Gunners are doing their part by maintaining focus and securing victories in difficult games. Jesus’ form and leadership have been key in recent weeks, and performances like this will boost the team’s confidence as they prepare for tougher challenges ahead.