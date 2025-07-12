Not Just Gyökeres: £52m Fellow Recruit Out to Prove Himself at Arsenal

Some Gooners have openly expressed their discontent over the Noni Madueke transfer to Arsenal. Arsenal Legend Sol Campbell, who joined Arsensal from arch-rivals Tottenham back in the day, has called for Arsenal to explain their transfer decision to fans.

But despite the #NOTOMADUEKE campaign among fans, news broke on Thursday night that Arsenal had reached an agreement with Chelsea over the deal.

The former PSV Eindhoven star is set to sign a five-year contract at the Emirates Stadium after completing his medical. An announcement by the club is expected soon.

Now, for Gooners, the focus shifts to the positives of this deal.

Like Gyökeres, Madueke wants to prove himself at Arsenal.

Why Madueke Chose Arsenal

One positive stems from why the winger chose Arsenal.

As reported by The Guardian, Madueke opted for a fresh challenge in pursuit of more regular football, given Chelsea’s influx of attacking signings, including Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Joao Pedro, Estevao Willian and Liam Delap.

That in itself suggests the 23-year-old is not joining Arsenal to make up the numbers. He is arriving with the intent to push and push hard for a place in the starting XI. That should count for something.

A regular under Enzo Maresca last season, Madueke made 32 Premier League appearances, scoring seven goals and registering four assists.

He Has the Tools and the Trajectory

He is far from being washed, and certainly not a repeat of Arsenal’s last winger raid on Stamford Bridge.

He will get better.

He is not the finished article. He needs polishing. But he also has the tools and the trajectory to improve, something Maresca himself touched on:

“I have seen since we started that the players are improving, and that is the most important thing.

“Levi Colwill, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Noni Madueke – so many of these players are getting better and better.”

Though he did not hit top form at Chelsea, it would be short-sighted to ignore the obvious: he is young, versatile, brilliant on the ball, and his dribbling is top-notch. The talent is there. The future looks bright.

In football, the environment is everything, and the Emirates Stadium was always where Madueke was meant to thrive.

Thoughts Gooners?

Daniel O

