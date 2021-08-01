Arsenal News Latest News

‘Not looking good’ – Alarm bells for Arsenal with key star now a doubt for opening fixtures

Thomas Partey looks set to miss Arsenal’s opening Premier League match of the season after falling foul of injury against Chelsea in pre-season.

The Gunners lost 2-1 to the Blues in today’s opening Mind Series clash at the Emirates, but the real negative from today is the prospective injury to Partey.

The Ghanaian was no stranger to injury last term, missing a number of months with various injuries, and that cycle looks to have kicked in before the new season has even begun.

Partey’s foot got stuck under a challenge from Ruben Loftus-Cheek during today’s friendly matchup, and Football.London’s Chris Wheatley has confirmed that early reports state that the early signs are not good.

One medical professional has taken an educated guess to predict a 4-6 week absence for last summer’s marquee signing, but we will know more after further tests tomorrow morning.

Will Arsenal be forced to reassess our transfer plans if Partey is ruled out for 4-6 weeks, or would a longer expected absence force our hand? Could Xhaka now be forced to stay?

