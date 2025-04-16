“Not nerves” David Raya full of confidence ahead of Real Madrid game

David Raya has expressed unwavering confidence ahead of what is arguably the most significant match in this current Arsenal squad’s career. As the Gunners prepare to take on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, the Spanish goalkeeper remains composed and focused, refusing to succumb to nerves.

The present Arsenal side only returned to Champions League football last season and managed to reach the quarter-final stage, a commendable achievement in its own right. However, this campaign has seen them take things a step further, and they now stand on the verge of a semi-final berth, holding a commanding 3-0 advantage from the first leg against the reigning champions.

The emphatic nature of that result surprised many observers, as few anticipated such a dominant performance from the north London side. Nonetheless, it has provided them with a golden opportunity to progress to the final four of Europe’s premier club competition. Despite their advantage, facing Real Madrid on their home ground remains a daunting task for any team, with the Bernabéu renowned for hosting dramatic comebacks and intense atmospheres.

Yet, speaking ahead of the tie, Raya insisted he is not fazed by the occasion. As quoted by Arsenal Media, he said:

“The mood is great.

The feeling is not nerves, it’s confidence, it’s being able to replicate what I did in the first game, and what I’m coming here for, for the win.

We have the momentum, I think. The way we play, the way we faced the first leg is incredible for everyone, and we’re here just to play our history, to win the game, to come here and win the game, and that’s the most important thing.”

Arsenal’s performance in the first leg has indeed put them in a favourable position, but maintaining focus and discipline will be essential if they are to complete the task and secure their place in the semi-finals. With Raya and his teammates displaying confidence and belief, the Gunners will be hopeful of overcoming one of Europe’s most storied clubs on their own turf.