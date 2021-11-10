‘Not one they’re looking at’ – Arsenal insider claims rumours are off course

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in the near future, but Charles Watts claims we are looking elsewhere at present.

The Serbia international is the talk of the town of late, having seemingly told his current club that he will not be signing a new contract, seemingly signalling that he wants to leave the club. La Viola are now believed to be hoping that they can cash-in on his sale in 2022, with 18 months currently remaining on his contract.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Juventus are the names I’ve seen thrown about the most, and with our club thoroughly expected to bring in a new striker to replace Alexandre Lacazette, whose contract runs out at the end of the season, it makes sense for our name to be at the forefront of those rumours.

While it may appear to make sense from the fringes, Charles Watts of Goal.com insists that his sources tell him that he is not a target of ours, and there have been no negotiations either.

Lots of talk about Vlahovic and Arsenal. My understanding of the situation is there have been no negotiations and he’s not a target. Signing a forward clearly will be high on the agenda next summer, but as it stands he’s not one they are looking at. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) November 10, 2021

This is a really disappointing update from Charles, especially as I’m inclined to believe his word. Vlahovic wasn’t just the name most strongly linked of late, but he was favoured option to lead our line going into the new season.

The 21 year-old is clinical in front of goal with the ability to score a range of goals, looking the complete striker at such an early age, with the potential to be one of the greats under the right tutelage.

Who do you want to see become our priority signing next summer?

Patrick