Not our best performance but Arsenal clinch all three points

Arsenal have taken all three points from their clash with Watford this afternoon, no thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The Gunners started brightly, working our way up the field at speed, and it didn’t take long before we had the ball in the net. Bukayo Saka’s goal was rightly ruled out for offside by VAR however. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had failed to take control of the ball, with his touch going away from the open goal, with the young Gunner Saka finishing off the move. Unfortunately Auba had been onside if he had only been the one to take control of the ball when he had the chance.
We struggled to get in behind the defence for a while after, with both sides seemingly cancelling each other out, while Danny Rose was playing with Spurs blood in his veins with a number of rash challenges going unpunished.
That man Rose was then punished for somewhat of a clothesline on Lacazette in the box, with Auba given the chance to put us ahead 10 minutes before the break. It just wasn’t his day however, as the Gabon international failed to convert, with his effort nice and high and rather central for the keeper to block it.
We went into the break knowing we should be ahead with a tense feeling, and we didn’t appear to come out after the break full of steam either.
We struggled largely to cause serious trouble to our rivals, but we did manage to get that all-important goal, although in controversial circumstance.
Danny Rose had played the ball out with their player down on the ground, but Lacazette opted not to give the ball back to the Hornets, and we ultimately scored from the action, with Ben White being dispossessed on the edge of the box, only for the loose ball to fall into the path of ESR, and he didn’t turn down the chance to send it home.
We then had the ball in the net once again after Bukayo Saka and substitute Martin Odegaard had carved out an opportunity in the box, only for an offside Auba to tap the ball in when it had already been destined to cross the line without his input.
The stats showed that our dominance was throughout, with us having at least two thirds of the possession for much of the 90 minutes, but it was definitely a day to forget for Aubameyang on a personal front, one which may be forgiven thanks to the final result.
On a positive note, Smith Rowe’s goal means that he is the youngest Arsenal midfielder to score in three consecutive matches, joining Jose Reyes and Nicolas Anelka as the only under-21 players to complete the feat.
Patrick
My MOTM is Smith-Rowe. He scored the winning goal and worked very hard to defend/ attack
Maitland-Niles did a great job to win the ball from Sarr and White’s dribbling ability made it easier for Smith-Rowe. If Watford didn’t have Foster, they could’ve conceded more goals
This game was one of a kind.
In my opinion, Pepe and Lacazette should be taking penalties.
Well done guys. Good job Arteta.
I think Lacazette won’t take penalty anymore because he is leaving
Wow. We should give lacazette a 2 year contract. We gave Xhaka, Why not Lacazette.
It is key we extend Lacazette deal. It is the best thing to do.
We have top strikers above 30 still banging in goals. Lewandosky, Benzema, Zlatan.
I think AMN was MOM for me, very strong and effective.
I bet Arsenal have offered him one year extension, but he might want three years as his last big contract. I agree that Lewandowski and Benzema are still the best CFs in the world, despite their ages
Auba had one of those games where he couldn’t use stats(goals) to cover up for his above average overall play. The funny thing is that this is how he’s mostly been since we signed him but difference then is he was racking up the goals to cover up for it. When I look at this season I believe AMN has been better than Lokonga who is just more likable. From the eye test alone AMN has been better. I’ve been wondering why he hasn’t been starting with Partey. It was a typical here and there performance against a small team sitting back. The international break will give the chance for some rest and hopefully the injured players will be back after the break.
I guess because Lokonga seems to have better passing range and accuracy. I also prefer Maitland-Niles because he is faster, but maybe his playing style is too similar to Partey and Arteta might want a DM to stays behind to protect Partey
Partey can cover up for that passing range. Niles can do it too to an extent. If Niles is similar to Partey then I don’t really see how different Lokonga is to Partey. It is the discipline to play the role that matters and Niles can play as a DM or box to box.
AMN was excellent today and has been good all season. What’s worked against him is his history. Until now he used to drift out of games, lose concentation and make sily mistakes. We all remember how poor he was at WBA.
That inconsistancy has been why Arteta has been slow to trust him, whereas although on a good day AMN can look more impressive, Lokonga has never let us down, and is still improving.
@guy
We don’t judge players how they were on their loan spells. Otherwise Matteo and Saliba would be in our staring 11…
AMN, due to his being played in different positions has evolved into a total footballer.
He’s showed that today.
Guendouzi is so overrated by a lot. Bennacer that we lost and again rejected a chance to bring back was better yet you don’t’ see much about him.
@kev
You haven’t been watching Matteo play, it seems…
I’ve seen him though not consistently. Still overrated
@kev
Admit bias, instead of denying the kids talent.
Yes but in the few times AMN has played this season he has looked better overall than Lokonga. He is also always in and out of the team which is a big problem for his style of play and also affects his consistency. Lokonga was bypassed a lot in midfield earlier in the season. He has recently improved.
Lokonga is a much better passer, has a bit of vision. AMN has just about everything else but needs to show concentration and consistency (needs a run of games as well, otherwise how can he show that?)
I think they’re similarly talented players overall with fairly complimentary skillsets. Could both be major players for arsenal in the future
AMN MOTM for me.
Did a fantastic job in that Midfield.
Saka is slowly getting back to his best.
Auba today pisses me off, doing nonsense and smiling afterwards.
He knew he was clearly offside, yet he went for the ball when he saw it was going straight for the post, and then he starts laughing.
Had a very poor game, losing that penalty.
Lokonga did a great job alongside AMN.
Defense is immense, 7 clean sheets out of 10 games is huge improvement.
Thank the heavens Arteta brought in these guys instead of those Kia’s agent Edu kept on bringing into those clubs.
Raul gave Cedric and Mari the contract when they were initially loans.
Happy for ESR and the whole team.
Onwards, the huge test now is Liverpool at Anfield, an Herculean task.
Now I have to deal with the useless Int break for two weeks, Dear God!
All in all, big positive for the young team, despite missing a penalty, having a goal ruled off.
They came with the win.
I have no more complaints about the game.
Aubameyang cost us 3 goals
Score line would have been much better
1st when Saka was offside.. Aubameyang missed 1st touch and that’s why Saka put that away but he was offside…
2nd when he missed penalty..
And 3rd one was pathetically touch the ball
Score line would have been 4-0 amd we would have had +3 GD
@Eddie. you cant fault auba. that’s what strikers do, they will always try to put the ball in the net whether on side or offside. however he did have a poor game but the good thing is that we won.
If he’d been sharper he would have left it in case he was offside. I think he was desperate to score at that point because he’d missed the penalty.
That we can win a PL game with Auba playing so badly is kind of a positive tbh
AMN is MOTM for everyone today.
Very close MOM for me, ESR, White and AMN.
What was the reason Auba was given full 90 minutes? He almost cost us the game ffs.
It took us 11 games to get a neutral GD. What are the chances its back to negative in 2 weeks time?
Happy with win but definitely not about performance.
Maybe because he is the captain and one of the most influential players because of his age/ career at Arsenal. Replacing him will only ruin the team’s harmony
Would have liked to see Laca given some time as the main CF at the end. He’s been doing a lot of donkey work to improve the team so I thought he’d earned that chance to get a goal for himself.
I’d like to see it too, but it can only happen if Aubameyang is injured
We play like that at Anfield it’ll be 2022 before we haul back the negative goal difference lol
🤣🤣🤣🤣
How many times have we let this game get away from us? I have to credit arteta and I am seeing a mentality change within this club FINALLY. I’m seeing players willing to fight, embrace the ugly parts of the game and get the points. Watford didn’t have a sniff besides for one error from us. Also, let’s remember this game really should’ve been a comfortable win. Even tho auba was no help today, other players stepped up. It’s different players every week I feel too. AMN today immense, same with white, and saka had some awesome deliveries. Well done to arsenal and arteta today.
That is more like it. They keep going this way it might become a habit like it was before. Now let’s get into top 4 and the table will be looking pretty to look at again.
Happy with the way we are going but with reservations.
Taveres is a treasure; Tierney may find it hard to regain his place in the starting 11
I wish Tierney regains his confidence, to cut inside like Tavares. The last time he did it was at West Brom stadium, in January
Exactly hill…after his debut I knew it was a matter of time before he owns that position…the team is so balanced right now. Esp with Laca and Tavares coming in…..
The Liverpool game would be pretty close than people expect… finishing chances might be the difference on the day…..so proud of the lads
I had same thought. But thru out d game, I realize Tierney passing inside opponent box is better than Taveres and Taveres defend skill is better than Tierney.
I think Tavares can play midfield in a 4-3-3 , he’s got energy, speed and direction.
A good win! I must say I really don’t trust Lokonga. AMN should partner Partey in the next match IMO.
Lokonga is light weight, Maitland-Niles should partner Partey against Liverpool in my opinion.
Typical Arteta set up so no surprise with the dire football ,but got the 3 points so suppose that will keep some fans happy .
I nearly switched it off after 60 mins it was like torture having to watch that .
Anyway Onwards and upwards .
It was a hard watch Dan. Auba was atrocious! God only knows why he was kept on for the entire game I would have preferred Nketiah up there. Dreading the Anfield game.
in my opinion it was a hard fought game. we are not going to have many games which we dominate from start to finish. and arsenal is just regaining their confidence. the all important stat that matter is that we have the 3 points.
You call six shots on target out of eleven shots and 61% ball possession a dire football? You’re not objective
Oh goodness 6 shots on target 😂
That’s where your standards obviously drop below mine then GAI .
It’s great that that kind of football gets you out of your seat buddy I’m happy for you .
Maybe if we get 7 shots on target and 62 % possession next game it might get me out of my own seat .
Mr kit
For once in.your life be happy we got the 3 points amd we are moving up the table
I get it you dont want MA as our manages . You have made clear on here 1000s of times with your comments
Your negativity and comments are at times hard to digest
Well dont read them then @Alan keep on scrolling buddy .
I gave my opinion and said I did t like what I watched ,now how is that being negative, that is me telling it as I saw it .
Now what’s your problem with that ,I did t enjoy the game get over it and move along .
six shots on target is standard, thats not low at all. Not every game can be 20 shots, 10 on target. see stats of a typical EPL match, it will hover around 6 or even lower for one side. Also, this was essentially a 3-0 win that Mikel set up. Auba took a goal away from Odegaard and missed a pen. If we won 3-0 that comfortable. But obviously that did not happen, and we were still able to hold it together for the win. There we good quality chances created today. I think it’s inaccurate to compare it to the earlier poor games this season.
Aside from that, we pinned Watford down in their half, limited their shot-on-goal to one shot only and made several golden chances
We used to dominate the games in similar manner during Wenger’s time, so your derogatory statement about standards is ridiculous
What the hell as Wengers time here got to do with my standards that I expect from this Arsenal team .
Like instead of just writing for the sake Of it ,think before you press send
And
Let’s not talk about ridiculous statements shall we GNI .
Standards must be set based on our prime era, which is during Wenger’s time. If you set your standards based on the ones we have never achieved at Arsenal, it means your standards are absurd
Dire football? Not sure what game you were watching…
Obviously a different game to you @Guy
Hilariously bad analysis.
My opinion Bobby
Not sure why some of you get so defensive when someone sees a game different to others .
How anyone can say they enjoyed that game is beyond me ,but maybe my standards haven’t dropped to yours just yet .
A really dumb opinion. That’s the point 😂
Cheers Bobby 🤡
You watched that, saw a disallowed goal, Auba missing a penalty, and another second half goal disallowed and you say that was dire and pin it on the manager’s set up?
Some of you will never let go of your agenda against the manager
No agenda Eddie just say it as I see it
Better than being really cringe with the overhype nonsense wouldnt you say buddy
Am surprised Dan with the dire football comment… Watford were outclassed all-round…. we are currently a different beast in the league, soon people would acknowledge how dominant the team has become…. arteta has hit a gold mine finally, y’all just watchout and be amazed by our results this season
Our football isn’t pretty but its not dire either. Its the lack of control and playing in phases which is the problem
Dan I won’t call that dire football, we had 6 shots on target, we had a penalty and a disallowed goal, Watford only had one shot on target so I will take the positive in the match. I believe we can get something from anfield.
Well atleast you wasn’t rude in your response @Leno .
I’m not sure why having 6 shots on target against Watford is anything to write home about TBH.
I’ll always say it as I see it ,I did it with our last 2 managers and I’ll do the same thing with Arteta .
I wouldn’t describe it as dire, Dan kit, but I agree that it was flat. But I will happily take a win however it comes along and 5th place is better than 20th.
The football was dire today, mainly because of Watfords tactics and not Arsenals. Watford just fouled and broke the rythm. The fact Auba was so liable for not taking gilt edge chance meant Watford didn’t need to do anything other until later in the game after we scored.
I was worried with the way the game was going..
Var on Saka goal rightly so…
Aubameyang missed Pk…
Ode would have made it two if not for Aubamenyang touch (offside)
Missed chances….
But glad we got the require points and clean sheet too..
Don’t forget it was Auba who passed to Saka in an offside position, when he could have shot.
So basically Auba missed a clear chance, missed a penalty and prevented a goal for us today.
I don’t think it was pass from Aubameyang…
It was missed touch and that’s why ball dropped into the path of Saka
Kedar, exactly.
As I said missed opportunity … it was bad first touch from Aubameyang which turned into pass.
He could have controlled better or shot at sight, he did neither of those.
First the negative, i dont think i have ever seen a player take away so much from a team as Aubameyang did today. The last 15 mins was a worry, it was Watford and we should be controlling them. If Watford had have got anything out of that game, it would have been a disaster. On the plus though, AMN and Lakonga were sensational together, Tavares must be the buy of the season and Lacca was fantastic. It was only 1-0 with a controversial goal but in a lot of ways it was so much more than that and a vital win. We are back in where we should be and from now the season starts with proper games coming up to gauge our true progress. But Aubameyang needs locking in a room with a TV and made to look at that performance, it was a shocker at best and embarrassing at worst.
Well said Reggie 👍
Spot on Reggie…150m well spent… funny how early season it looked like wasted funds….wat a transfer window..all 5 players have greatly improved the first eleven….. kudos to arteta and edu👏👏
I just wonder how it would turned out, if Abraham came in too, probably would have been the striker of the season too, who knows
Ramsdale, Lakonga and Tavares are steals, White is starting to look good, Tomiasu is ok ish but Odergaard a waste. But overall money well spent.
Spot on Reggie – I have to agree with GAI’s theory that the only reason Auba still get’s a spot is because MA doesn’t want to disturb the team morale ATM by dropping the skipper. He was truly awful (although at least he ran a lot) and his smile when he intercepted Ode’s shot and got the goal disallowed was quite frankly discraceful.
Loved the grit and backbone of the other 10 though.
Odergaards shot wasn’t going in but it was still embarrassing that he should be so unaware what was going on around him.
Definitely agree Reggie
I disagree – I thought it WAS a good performace. A 4-0 (oops thanks Auba, I mean a 1-0) drubbing. Sorry if I offend but Auba was GARBAGE!
A really good performance let down only by the final score. Saka back to his best, ESR, Laca and ALL of the defence were superb! We played with grit, style and although outmuscled in midfield we never surendered control. The final ball and Auba were the only reasons it wasn’t a landslide.
A special shout out to AMN. He was better than Lokonga today and although he’s not Partey I can no longer call him a “weak link”.
What I enjoyed was that Watford tried to bully us but, even without Partey or Xhaka, we gave as good as we got and they couldn’t do it. We pressed throughout and kept playing football.
A collector’s piece at last – a Ramsdale error.
Auba apart, I was very impressed with every man jack out there.
Well said guy👍
Guy, i think what we have now is braver players, Tavares, Gabriel, Lakonga, Partey (AMN) Lacca, Esr ans Saka dont back down.
A good performance?im not sure what game you was watching…
See what I did there guy
Gabriel MOTM for me,totally dominant.
Terrible game from us but happy with the 3 points. I think Partey carries us a bit more than we realise!
Do Hammers need to lose by 7 for us to go 4th? Sorry too many JDs to work it out🤪
Good battling performance. Can someone explain why Rose wasn’t sent off after his assault on Laca. He led with his arm and knew exactly what he was doing. I thought that’s what VAR was for. Let’s hope Auba has got that game out of his system, he was awful.
Probably cz it wasn’t that bad and Laca milks any contact way too much.
@PJ-SA
You obviously had blinders on. That was a rugby hit.
You’ve obviously never played rugby
At Man City whoever does not perform does not play, gets dropped. Aubameyang has to learn he can only get in the team if he performs. Poor, poor performance from him. Not a captains performance. He needs a rest.
A very, very long one, Sean!
who should start ahead do you think? Simple fact is that Arteta does not rate Martinelli and wouldnt start him there. Eddie, no way is better than even an out of form Auba. Not many options, so not surprised we are linked with striker in January. We may need one for 2nd half of the season, because I dont think we are going to get the old Auba back unfortunately.
Trouble is if he doesn’t play Martinelli how can he judge him? ESR & Saka responded by playing games so MA should give Martinelli a proper chance.
Did anyone not notice how BenWhite was heading upfront? I asked myself, how could he dribble like that…. He was equally MOTM alongside ESR and SAKA.
If Auba had half of Kane’s intelligence he could be the best striker in the world…surely there is someone on the team who is a better penalty taker
looking at the stats, auba has been more intelligent than kane this season 😄
2 disallowed goals, a goal line clearance and a missed pen. Today had all the markings for a boggy match.
But unlike Chelsea against Burnley, Arsenal saw this one out.
The matches we are playing are games we can still improve, expected with a young team but at the same account we are picking up points.
Biggest jump in the league by any team this weekend.
Biggest test will come after the international break. Looking forward to seeing such up coming matches to see how we fair.
Must add, today was a game in the past we would of conceded and drawn, even lost it.
So I hope some find positives in the development stage of ours which shows…we are difficult to beat.
Another clean sheet, White MOTM
I couldn’t pick one out, Tom – he was superb (I hope he starts getting the credit he deserves now), but so was Tomi, so was Laca, so was ESR, so was Tavares – I could go on. See what I mean!
OK – off to look at the league table now…
AMN has to be MOM.
Liverpool is trailing…
I wish they would loose today..
If they loose then they will no longer finish the season as invincible and will dropped to 4th spot just 2 points ahead of us..
And if we beat them at Anfield( which is unlikely though) then we can overtake them
Chelsea drew with a very similar
performance yesterday.So happy we won
Lay off Auba. It just wasn’t his day, nothing more. Sometimes one or two players might not have the best performances, but as long as they’re putting in a shift there’s no need to jump on them. The team is winning together and that’s the most important thing.
Am so proud of the lads and the hard-fought victory today…
This weekend hasn’t been easy for any of the traditional top 6 teams… just man city and arsenal got 3points currently, Liverpool losing already…
AMN my MOM 👍
We made heavy weather of it, but three more points are very welcome. Auba had a game to forget but I thought Saka showed signs of regaining form.The substitution of Lacca coincided with a drop off in our control.Panic set in and errors of judgement by Gabriel and Ramsdale could have proved costly.In my opinion Ben White was our top player.
Beautiful!
Some games are won like that!
Ladies and Gentlemen relegation candidates Arsenal are 3 points ahead of title pretenders United!
ANM played in the position he likes………strip Auba of captaincy..he was playing better before he became captain……..
Put Ben White next to Partey and bring Saliba back to partner Gabriel….would be quite interesting.
Disclaimer This is why i don’t coach
I bloody love ESR!! Foster had an excellent game and I was beginning to wonder if we’d ever score!! Well done, Emile 👏
White was superb also…
3 more points, moving on up..
Just one thing, is Danny Rose on steroids or Krispy Kremes??!!!