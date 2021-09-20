‘Not Spectacular’ – Damning verdict on Arsenal’s run despite upturn in fortunes

Arsenal have won back-to-back Premier League matches but Shaka Hislop is far from impressed by the side.

The Gunners beat both Norwich City and Burnley in their last two outings, but after three losses to open their league campaign there is still much to be done.

Both our wins of late have been by just one goal also, and both against sides who are without a win thus far, leaving plenty of question marks going into our next match.

Hislop insists that while it couldn’t have been a worse start to the season, but there is still plenty of work to be done before he claims they are back.

“Let’s be honest here, on the up in terms of Arsenal, it ain’t that up,” Hislop stated. “I’m just being honest. It’s easy for me to say: ‘Yeah, Arsenal are on the up’. They started by losing to Brentford, I’m not sure how you go down from there. But they had to respond.

“Without question, Arsenal had to respond. After Brentford, you had Chelsea, you had [Manchester] City, you had Norwich, which made Norwich and Burnley absolute must-win and they’ve done that.

“It was not spectacular, it’s not one that is going to lift all the doubt over the red half of north London. But it’s a step in the right direction and most important, Arteta is getting all his players back and fit after injuries to start the season.”

Arsenal have Wimbledon up next in the EFL Cup come Wednesday, before they take on neighbours Spurs at the weekend, and that will no doubt be a bigger test of what stage we are at in our recovery.

Are fans confident going into our clash with Spurs next weekend?

Patrick