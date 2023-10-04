Not surprised: Kieran Tierney suffers serious injury on loan at Real Sociedad

The decision to send Kieran Tierney out on loan to Real Sociedad in the last transfer window was met with opposition from some Arsenal fans who believed the defender still had a valuable role to play at the club. However, it appears that Mikel Arteta had different plans and opted to focus on other defensive options.

For several months, Tierney appeared to have overcome his injury problems and was enjoying a period of fitness. Unfortunately, he has once again suffered a setback. According to The Sun, Tierney sustained a hamstring injury during Sociedad’s match against Athletic Bilbao over the weekend. This injury could sideline him for up to ten weeks.

Tierney’s history of recurring injuries played a role in him losing his first-team spot at Arsenal. This latest injury is undoubtedly a setback in his efforts to revive his career and potentially secure a move away from the Emirates in the future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is a talented boy who deserves regular game time, but his injury problems could rob him of his career.

The Scotsman needs to start spending more time away from the treatment table to get his career back at a top club.

Sociedad will not consider making his move permanent if he has an injury-prone spell with them and he might struggle to get back in the team when he returns.

——————————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…