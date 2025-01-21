‘Not that huge.’ Ex-Gunner thinks Arsenal can overtake Liverpool

Emmanuel Petit remains confident that Arsenal can surpass Liverpool and even go on to win the Premier League this season. The former Arsenal star believes the Gunners have what it takes to compete with Liverpool, despite the Reds’ strong form in both the Premier League and Europe.

Arsenal currently find themselves in a good position to challenge for the title, but they must capitalise on any slip-ups from Liverpool. The Reds have experienced occasional struggles, moments Arsenal should have exploited to close the gap. However, the Gunners have also faced their own inconsistencies, which have kept them behind Arne Slot’s side.

Liverpool’s impressive run of form, coupled with their confidence in the Champions League, makes them a formidable opponent. At present, it is difficult to identify a team that can convincingly topple the Reds. Nonetheless, Arsenal’s focus must remain on their own performances—winning their games and hoping results elsewhere work in their favour.

Petit has been closely following the title race and believes there is little separating Arsenal and Liverpool in terms of quality. He remains optimistic that the Gunners can catch up with their rivals and mount a serious challenge.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Petit highlighted the narrow margins between the two clubs, particularly in terms of their statistics this season. He explained: “They’re not far from Liverpool by scoring goals. Liverpool have 50 goals, Arsenal have 43. They are almost the same in terms of defence, 20, 21. The difference is not that huge. Consistency in results is the most important thing in the Premier League.”

He also pointed out that Liverpool’s involvement in multiple competitions could work in Arsenal’s favour, especially as the Gunners are expected to welcome back several injured players in the coming weeks. Petit added: “Liverpool and other teams are dealing with so many competitions. Arsenal, they have so many injured players and they’re going to be back soon, so they’ll be fresh. They will only concentrate on the Premier League and Champions League.”

Petit also noted Liverpool’s recent defensive struggles, saying: “Liverpool are not that well the last few weeks. They are conceding goals all the time. They’re not that confident.”

While this season has been challenging for Arsenal, there is optimism within the camp that they have the players to overtake Liverpool. For that to happen, the Gunners will need to work harder, remain consistent, and make the most of every opportunity that comes their way.