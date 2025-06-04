“Not true.” Arsenal target debunks rumours of an agreement

Arsenal have been strongly linked with Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and multiple reports in recent weeks have suggested the Gunners may already have an agreement in place to sign the Spanish international. Mikel Arteta has long admired the midfielder, and the Gunners reportedly tried to complete a deal for him in January. Now, rumours are intensifying that Zubimendi has not only agreed to join Arsenal but has already completed a medical.

While some fans have started to get excited about the idea of Zubimendi being unveiled soon, the player himself has publicly addressed the situation and poured cold water on the most advanced of the rumours.

Zubimendi Responds to Claims of Arsenal Medical

Zubimendi, who is preparing to represent Spain in the upcoming international fixtures, was asked about the reports suggesting he had flown to London and completed a medical with Arsenal. The midfielder found the rumours amusing and chose to respond with humour, referencing a social media post he made while still in Spain.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I posted pics on a Spanish beach while rumours said I’m in London doing medical exams for Arsenal?

Yes, I did that to make it clear those rumours were NOT true.”

His comment appears to directly dismiss the notion that a deal is done, at least for now. While that may disappoint Arsenal supporters hoping for an imminent announcement, it’s a reminder that transfer speculation can often get ahead of reality.

Arsenal Must Act Swiftly or Risk Missing Out

Despite Zubimendi’s denial, Arsenal’s interest in the player is real. Arteta wants to add a technically gifted and tactically intelligent midfielder who can anchor the team and distribute with composure. Zubimendi fits that profile perfectly and would offer a long-term solution in the heart of midfield.

However, Arsenal won’t have a free run at his signature. Real Madrid is reportedly keeping close tabs on the situation, and other top European clubs may enter the race if they sense an opportunity. The Gunners have done well to position themselves as frontrunners, but hesitation could be costly.

