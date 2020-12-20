“Not with that starting team and the attitude of some of those players.” Pundit says Arsenal can get relegated

Alan Shearer says that Arsenal can get relegated if they don’t fix their current poor form.

The Gunners have been on a terrible run of form that has kept them 15th on the league table.

With eight losses already from just 14 league games, this campaign is far from what their fans had envisaged when they won the FA Cup and the Community Shield in August.

They remain a big team in England, but seven losses from your last ten league games is exactly how you get relegated no matter how big you are as a club.

Shearer says that Arsenal players lack the attitude of a team that can stay up in the division and he also says that he doesn’t think Mikel Arteta can bank on the current crop of players to save his job.

Asked if the club will stay up on Match of the Day, Shearer replied: “I wouldn’t be so sure. Not with that starting team and the attitude of some of those players.

“Awful, no creativity, players going through the motions, not working hard enough and not closing down.

“Mikel Arteta should be a worried man relying on that group of players trying to save his job. Twelve goals all season, they have no options.

“Against Everton, [Nicolas] Pepe was not prepared to get into the box, he was jogging, sometimes walking. He has got to do more.

“There are a few players in that team who are not giving everything for the manager. Arsenal are never going to score goals playing like that.”

Arsenal’s next league game will be against Chelsea and that would be a major test of their seriousness about turning their form around.