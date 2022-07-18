Notable Arsenal 2021/2022 Season Statistics

The best thing about Arsenal’s 2021/22 League season was that Mikel Arteta managed to get us back into Europe by finishing 5th, and an interesting fact is that the Gunners have now ended the season in 5th place for the 55th time, our of 105 years.

In Arteta’s first two seasons, we finished with 56 and then 61 points, and in 2021/22 we improved again to reach 69. We are looking to even better that in the next campaign which should finally get us back into the Champions League places first the first time in six years.

The amount of games that we won in the League has also seen steady improvement, with 14 in Arteta’s first (part) season, 18 in his second year and we made it to 22 last time around.

Interestingly, we only drew 3 games all season, which is the first time since the 1800’s when there were much fewer games.

During the season, Arteta used 28 players in total and only Bukayo Saka played in all of our League games, and including the cups he made 43 appearances in total. So there is no wonder that Pepe couldn’t get a game in his position, but also it explains why Saka looked very tired towards the end of the season.

Surprisingly, both Gabriel and Aaron Ramsdale actually played more minutes in the League than our Player of the Year.

Much has been made of the youthfullness of the Arsenal side, and over the campaign the average age of our starting XI was 24 years and 308 days, and in fact in one game (against Burnley) the average was under 24 years.

We managed 77 goals this season, which were scored by 17 different players which gave us a scoring rate of 1.71 per game. We scored 32 goals away from home and 45 at the Emirates, and scored six out of nine penalties we were awarded.

Although we scored 77 goals, we also conceded 52 in all competitions, but we can’t blame all of those on Ramsdale, as Bernd Leno let in 9 in our first three games of the season and 1 in the FA Cup at Nottm Forest. We also kept 17 clean sheets, including one for Leno in his only other League appearance of the year.

If you like to have a flutter on Arsenal games then you should be careful according to which day of the week we are playing. Can you believe that out of four Monday Night Football matches we had 3 losses and a draw? Another bad day for us is Thursday's where we only won 2 out of our 6 games, including three defeats.

Our good days were Tuesday (2W from 2); Wednesday (4W from 5); and Friday was neutral with 1 win and 1 loss.

At weekends we performed much better on Sundays (8W from 11), than Saturdays (9W from 15).

Although nowadays the dominance of Arsenal and Man United in the League may have diminished, the Gunners still have the second highest average attendance in the League at 48,979 per game, 2nd only behind Man Utd. Also, our largest home crowd was 60,223 for the 3-1 win over Manchester United and in the away game at Old Trafford the crowd was an incredible 73,123.

So, lots of interesting stats there. Let’s hope we can improve on a lot of those figures in the coming season….