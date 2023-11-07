Nothing but praise for Arsenal Women veteran Lotte Wubben-Moy after Man City masterclass

Arsenal defeated Manchester City 2-1 in a game that will undoubtedly have an impact on the WSL title battle. Many Gunners dazzled, but Lotte Wubben Moy, who was named Player of the Match, stood out.

Lotte is becoming better with each game. We ran an article the other day that praised Lotte’s improvement. When you see the Lionesses World Cup defender shine against Manchester City, keeping Bunny Shaw at bay like she did to Rachel Daly when Arsenal beat Villa, you can’t help but think about how great she’s becoming for Jonas Eidevall’s project and how “undroppable” she could wind up being in the long term.

She had a 7.0 Sofascore rating against Manchester City (after a 7.2 rating against Bristol City and a 7.5 rating against Villa), of which she made 54 touches, 7 clearances, blocked a shot, made an interception, made a successful tackle, made a key pass, completed 7 of 13 long ball crosses, completed 1 of 2 dribbles, won 3 of 5 ground duels, and won 3 of 7 aerial duels. You have to admire Lotte’s growth; she keeps getting stronger game after game.

Notably, after the Manchester City win, she confidently said, “I’m at the stage in my career where I don’t want to be taken for granted; I want to push and (prove) I can go toe-to-toe with these players.

“Bunny Shaw didn’t have a great day today, but I think that was because I had a good day.”

She looks to be a mainstay of the Arsenal defence and is keeping the two top class defenders that Eidevall brought in this summer fighting for a place alongside our Lotte…..

Michelle Maxwell

