“Nothing can stop us” Arsenal star talks up title race

Gabriel Jesus has echoed Bukaya Saka’s insistence that nothing will stop Arsenal as they bid to end this season as league champions in England.

They have spent most of this season atop the Premier League table, but Manchester City has prevented them from running away with the title.

The Gunners have just a few games left before they are crowned champions, but this is a pivotal moment in their season and if they slip up now, they might not win the title.

However, Mikel Arteta’s men have had many ups and downs in this campaign and are keen to continue overcoming them.

They are confident and Jesus insists nothing will stop them now because they know the task ahead.

He says via The Sun:

“We don’t fear anyone. You can see the way we play, even when City came here.

“The prize at the end is worth giving everything for. We have the belief and the desire that we want to do something special this year.

“And nothing can stop us, especially not being tired.

“We are not going to pretend we don’t know who we are playing next because we have ten finals to go.”

Gabriel Jesus’ return is vital to our success this season and the mindset he has come back with means he is ready.

In our remaining games of the term, we expect everyone in the Arsenal squad to exceed their limits on the pitch if that is required to win a game.

