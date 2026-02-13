“Nothing has really gone wrong” Keown defends Arsenal despite Brentford draw

Martin Keown has urged Arsenal’s players to move on swiftly from their failure to defeat Brentford and concentrate on securing victory in their next fixture. The Gunners have enjoyed an impressive campaign and entered the match knowing that a win was required to preserve their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Instead, they were held to a 1-1 draw, a frustrating outcome that saw them surrender two valuable points. The result has reduced their advantage, with Manchester City now just four points behind in the title race. Although Arsenal remain in a strong position, the margin for error has narrowed considerably as the season approaches its decisive phase.

Maintaining Perspective

Arsenal have produced several outstanding performances since the start of the campaign and will be determined to rediscover their winning rhythm. Building another consistent run between now and the end of the term will be essential if they are to convert their promising position into silverware.

The psychological impact of the draw against Brentford cannot be ignored. How the squad responds in their next outing may shape the narrative of their title challenge. A positive reaction would reinforce their credentials, while further dropped points could intensify scrutiny.

Focus on the Next Challenge

As reported by the BBC, Keown sought to downplay the significance of the setback and encouraged a resilient response. He said, “Nothing has really gone wrong here for Arsenal – big drama, let’s move on. See, you get knocked down, you get up again. Let’s see who the fighters are, and let’s see who is going to win this.”

His comments underline the importance of perspective. Title races inevitably feature moments of adversity, and Keown’s message is clear: Arsenal must demonstrate mental strength, regain focus and return to winning ways without dwelling on a single disappointing result.