“Nothing is lost” Arsenal star remains positive about title chances

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has discussed the title race after the Gunners were handed what is potentially the final blow in their quest to win the title by Manchester City.

The Gunners remain top of the league and have been in that spot for much of the campaign. However, they have been in terrible form lately.

They drew three consecutive games before losing to City in their last fixture and it is difficult for them to win the title once again.

After the loss to City, Jesus remained positive and insisted they still have a chance to win it, but they must get back to winning matches.

He tells ESPN Brasil:

“Kind of difficult, however, nothing is lost, obviously. We know, it’s the Premier League, anything can happen from here until the end of the season. We know we’re ahead, however, they have two games in hand.

“We have to focus on our part, we got here by playing well, putting in effort, playing good games, creating situations, scoring goals, everyone together. That’s very important. Now it’s playing every game like a final, again. Unfortunately, the last few games haven’t been the way we wanted them to be, however, nothing is lost.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning the Premier League is not easy and our recent form has shown just how big a task it is.

Our boys will still be heroes if they do not win the title, but we must try our best to finish the job, which requires us to win all our remaining league games of the campaign.

