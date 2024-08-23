Nottingham Forest assures Nketiah he will be their first choice striker

Nottingham Forest is serious about signing Eddie Nketiah this summer and has assured him of significant game time to facilitate the move.

The club is making progress in negotiations with Arsenal over a deal for the England star. However, it is also crucial to reach an agreement with the striker himself.

Nketiah seeks regular playing time and is hesitant to leave a top club like Arsenal only to sit on the bench at Forest.

He is now ready to leave the Emirates and build a new chapter in his career, which is why he initially accepted an offer from Olympique Marseille earlier in the summer.

Nketiah is also open to considering Forest, and a report from Football Insider reveals that the club has promised him he will be their first-choice striker if he joins them at the City Ground.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah will want assurance of game time before leaving Arsenal, especially for a smaller club. Forest understands this, so we expect them to agree to his wish to get assurances before he joins them.

However, there is little time left, so he and the club have to find an agreement soon, while Forest must also table an offer we find worthy.

ADMIN COMMENT

