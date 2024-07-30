Nottingham Forest becomes the latest club to show interest in Arsenal man

Nottingham Forest is the latest club to show interest in Aaron Ramsdale, as the goalkeeper’s future at Arsenal remains uncertain.

Ramsdale has been in fantastic form for Arsenal, but his situation changed when the Gunners signed David Raya last season.

The Spanish goalkeeper is now the undisputed first choice at the Emirates, and Ramsdale might ask to leave North London.

Arsenal is prepared for that possibility this summer, but clubs have not shown much interest in him so far.

A report in The Sun claims Nottingham Forest is now considering a loan move for him.

They are looking to offload Matt Turner in this transfer window and will turn to Ramsdale as a replacement for the American.

It is a transfer that Arsenal might consider, but it will only happen if Ramsdale is willing to accept the offer and leave the Emirates.

He might choose to stay at Arsenal for another season, considering he could win some trophies.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale has been a good servant to us, but if he wants to leave and get regular game time, then we should accept a good offer for him.

However, going to Forest and fighting for relegation might not be a smart thing to do.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…