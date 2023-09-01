Nottingham Forest complete loan deal for explosive Arsenal outcast

Nottingham Forest have completed the loan-signing of Nuno Tavares from Arsenal, with the possible of making the deal permanent in the future.

The Portuguese defender made a big impact for the Gunners when initially making his mark in the Premier League, but his defensive weaknesses were exposed as the 2021-22 season continued and he was eventually allowed to leave to join Marseille for the following campaign.

While he impressed in Ligue 1, he returned to north London this summer to be told that he was not a part of the club’s plans for the current season, and we have been working to find him a new destination before the window closed, and we have now achieved that.

The player himself has spoken out after completing his move to the City Ground, explaining his happiness about his new move.

“Forest is an historic club which won two European Cups and to be part of it makes me really happy,” Tavares told Forest’s media.

“I’m really happy to stay in the Premier League as it’s the best league in the world and I’m thankful to Forest for giving me that opportunity.”

The club’s Sporting Director Ross Wilson also admitted his delight in welcoming their new signing to the club, stating: “We are pleased to welcome Nuno to the club today.

“I know how determined he is to do well here and our staff are all looking forward to working with him.”

As much as I believe that Tavares should have been moved on, I think he will do well for Steve Cooper’s side. He’ll definitely bring them an edge on the counter-attack, albeit with the risk of leaving a gap in defence, and it will be interesting to see if he can join a bigger club in the future, but I fear that he would need a major improvement in his composure and strength in defensive phases.

Do you think Tavares could have given us a more attacking option at left-back this term or do you agree that he simply needed to be moved on?

Patrick

