Nottingham Forest doing all they can to stop Arsenal poaching star man

Nottingham Forest are on course to secure Champions League qualification next season, a testament to the remarkable campaign they have enjoyed. Their impressive performances this term have been driven by some of their standout players, whose contributions have been crucial to the team’s success. However, this level of achievement inevitably attracts interest from rival clubs, with top sides preparing to test Forest’s resolve in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs monitoring Nottingham Forest’s key players, and one individual high on their list is Morgan Gibbs-White. The midfielder has been outstanding this season, delivering consistently strong performances that have helped elevate Forest’s position in the league. His form has not gone unnoticed, earning him a call-up to the England national team—an achievement that further underscores his growing reputation.

With Arsenal expected to make midfield reinforcements ahead of next season, Gibbs-White is viewed as a player who could seamlessly fit into Mikel Arteta’s system. The Gunners are preparing for the potential departures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho and acquiring a dynamic and technically gifted midfielder like Gibbs-White would strengthen their squad significantly. His ability to drive forward with the ball, create chances, and contribute defensively makes him an attractive prospect for any top side.

Gibbs-White is currently leading Forest’s push for Champions League qualification and has attracted interest from several top English clubs. However, Nottingham Forest is determined to retain their best players and will not easily part ways with one of their most influential stars. According to Football Insider, the club are prepared to do everything within their power to prevent Arsenal from securing his signature.

Gibbs-White is widely regarded as one of the most exciting midfielders in the Premier League, and his stock continues to rise. Given his ability and potential, it is no surprise that he is being pursued by elite clubs. However, signing him will not be straightforward, as Forest is expected to resist offers, knowing that replacing a player of his calibre would be a significant challenge.