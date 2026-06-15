Nottingham Forest enters race to sign Arsenal man

Nottingham Forest have entered the race to sign Fabio Vieira this summer after his impressive loan spell at Hamburg from Arsenal during the 2025/26 season.

Vieira has struggled to establish himself in the Arsenal first team since joining the club, and the Gunners are keen to ensure their squad is built around players they can consistently rely on at the highest level. Despite this, he remains highly rated within football circles and is still considered a player capable of performing at a strong level under the right conditions.

His talent is widely acknowledged, particularly for the qualities he displayed during his time at FC Porto, which originally persuaded Arsenal to secure his signature. However, he has so far been unable to replicate that same consistency in the Premier League, leading to uncertainty over his long-term future in North London.

Hamburg are keen to bring him back into their squad for another season following his loan spell. However, they are unable to meet the buy option included in the agreement, meaning any return would require renegotiation of the terms with Arsenal.

Forest Join Transfer Competition

Arsenal are reportedly open to allowing Vieira to leave if their valuation is met, and they are also willing to consider alternative destinations if a suitable offer arrives. The club’s priority is to build a squad centred around players who can deliver consistent performances over the course of a demanding season.

As reported by Football Insider, Forest have now joined the race for his signature. The Premier League side are monitoring midfield options as they prepare for potential departures in that area of the squad.

Forest reportedly have two midfielders attracting interest from other clubs, which could force them to reshape their squad if those players leave. As a result, Vieira has emerged as a potential target to strengthen their midfield and provide depth as well as technical quality.

Future Still Open

Vieira’s future remains unresolved, with several clubs considering moves depending on how the transfer market develops. Hamburg remain interested, Forest are now in the race, and Arsenal are prepared to assess the best option for all parties.

The coming weeks are likely to be decisive in determining whether the midfielder remains in England, returns to Germany, or begins a new chapter elsewhere in Europe.

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