Nottingham Forest fans react to Nketiah’s wage demands

Eddie Nketiah’s potential move to Nottingham Forest has lost momentum among their fans after details of his wage demands emerged.

Nketiah is expected to depart Arsenal this transfer window, with the Gunners reluctantly agreeing to let him go.

The striker had previously agreed on personal terms with Olympique Marseille, but the Ligue 1 side failed to reach an agreement with Arsenal.

Bournemouth also considered him as a target after selling Dominic Solanke, but that interest did not progress.

Nottingham Forest is now the latest club to express interest in the England youth international, and Nketiah is reportedly keen on the move.

However, according to Football Insider, the striker currently earns £120,000 per week at Arsenal and wants Forest to match that figure.

This revelation has not gone down well with some Forest supporters, who have voiced their disapproval and urged the club to drop their pursuit of Nketiah.

Given that Nketiah is not a regular starter at Arsenal, such a salary would make him one of the highest earners at Forest.

Talks between Arsenal and Forest are ongoing, and it remains to be seen whether Nketiah will compromise on his wage demands to secure a move away from the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah will have to lower his demand if he is serious about leaving the Emirates in this transfer window.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…