Nottingham Forest keen to get Arsenal man after Gunners rejected first bid

Eddie Nketiah could still leave Arsenal this summer despite failed moves to Olympique Marseille and Bournemouth.

Arsenal is content to keep the striker if a suitable offer doesn’t materialise, but they are open to selling him at the right price.

While it’s unlikely that the Gunners will sign another striker in this transfer window, they remain willing to let Nketiah depart if the terms are favourable.

The latest club showing serious interest is Nottingham Forest, who could secure his signature.

Forest’s initial offer of around £25 million was rejected by Arsenal, who are holding out for at least £30 million.

The Gunners have communicated their valuation to Forest, who are expected to return with an improved bid. According to a report in the Daily Mail, Forest remains keen on the deal.

Negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs as they work toward reaching an agreement.

In the coming days, Forest hopes to submit an offer that meets Arsenal’s asking price and seals the transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah might not be a starter at the Emirates, but he can play from the start at several other top clubs.

The striker also seems interested in leaving the Emirates, so we should not stand in his way.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.