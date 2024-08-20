Nottingham Forest keen to get Arsenal man after Gunners rejected first bid

Eddie Nketiah could still leave Arsenal this summer despite failed moves to Olympique Marseille and Bournemouth.
Arsenal is content to keep the striker if a suitable offer doesn’t materialise, but they are open to selling him at the right price.
While it’s unlikely that the Gunners will sign another striker in this transfer window, they remain willing to let Nketiah depart if the terms are favourable.
The latest club showing serious interest is Nottingham Forest, who could secure his signature.
Forest’s initial offer of around £25 million was rejected by Arsenal, who are holding out for at least £30 million.
The Gunners have communicated their valuation to Forest, who are expected to return with an improved bid. According to a report in the Daily Mail, Forest remains keen on the deal.
Negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs as they work toward reaching an agreement.
In the coming days, Forest hopes to submit an offer that meets Arsenal’s asking price and seals the transfer.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Nketiah might not be a starter at the Emirates, but he can play from the start at several other top clubs.
The striker also seems interested in leaving the Emirates, so we should not stand in his way.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I will advice Nottm For to pay Aesena’a near asking price of £35m i,e. £30m. Which I think can enable them to sign Nkethia.
And if they accept my advice, hem they should better be hurry to with it to submit the £30m to Aesenal without further delays to the submitting.
For, time is coming to the end soon in the ongoing summer transfer market window. As Arsenal will have to sign a new striker as replacement for Nkethia if they offload him this summer.
Personally I don’t think Arteta will allow Eddie to go until a replacement is secured. Soon as agreement with another club is agree, Eddie will be in a house moving chain, if replacement doesn’t happen, Eddie’s move will fall through too.
Ditto with any Ramsdale move. You can’t leave yourself without decent 2nd keeper and decent 3rd striker if you are chasing top honours. Any agreement on the sell, just sits there waiting till replacement signed, sealed and medicalled.
Meanwhile Chelsea – noticeably chanting “we hate Arsenal” during Sundays game – have omeletted another! Only 6 year contract for Felix, but still one more omelette than they actually needed to do.
I will advice Nottm For to pay near Aesenal’s asking price of £35m i,e. £30m. Which I think can enable them to sign Nkethia.
And if they accept my advice, then they should better hurry up to with it to submit the £30m to Arsenal without further delays to the submitting.
For, time is coming to the end soon in the ongoing summer transfer market window. As Arsenal will have to sign a new striker as replacement for Nkethia if they offload him this summer.