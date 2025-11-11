Nottingham Forest man recommends the Premier League for Arsenal target

Nicolo Savona made the move from Juventus to the Premier League when he joined Nottingham Forest in the summer. He is now encouraging an Arsenal target to consider a similar transition.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Kenan Yildiz, who was a teammate of Savona until this season and has established himself as one of the finest players in Serie A. The Turkiye international remains a key figure for his current Juventus side, yet there are suggestions that the Old Lady may not retain him indefinitely.

Juventus’ Position and Arsenal’s Interest

Juventus are working diligently to ensure the squad remains in excellent condition, and it will likely make every effort to keep Yildiz. The attacker has also expressed contentment with his situation in Turin, where he continues to perform at a high level. Despite this, Arsenal’s interest is strong, and the club may be prepared to meet a significant fee to secure his services.

The Gunners believe that Yildiz has the potential to reach world-class status, and a move to the Premier League could accelerate his development. The opportunity to compete in one of the most demanding leagues in the world is appealing, particularly for a young player with aspirations of reaching the very highest level in the game. Savona, having already experienced the Premier League himself, is in a unique position to advise his former teammate.

Savona’s Recommendation for Yildiz

When asked whether he would recommend a Premier League move to Yildiz, Savona spoke via Football Italia, stating, “I’d recommend the Premier League to any young player who loves football; it would be hard to say otherwise. So yes, also to Kenan and to any teammate.”

Savona’s comments underline the appeal of England’s top division for emerging talents. His endorsement reflects the belief that competing in the Premier League can provide invaluable experience, exposure to high-quality opposition, and the chance to develop both technically and mentally.

For Arsenal, persuading Yildiz to consider the move may depend on the influence of former teammates such as Savona. The club’s ambition to secure young, talented players who can have a long-term impact on the squad aligns with the strategy of recruiting promising internationals. If Yildiz were to make the transfer, it could significantly strengthen Arsenal’s attacking options and provide further depth for the club’s pursuit of domestic and European success.

