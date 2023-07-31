Nottingham Forest shows interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner

Nottingham Forest is interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner as they struggle to seal a deal for Manchester United’s Dean Henderson.

The latter spent last season on loan with them and is now looking to move to the City Ground permanently.

However, the move is getting complicated and has made Forest look at other options, one of which is Turner.

Mikel Arteta trusts the American to be Arsenal’s number two, but the Gunners will move for David Raya if Turner leaves.

This is a clear indication that they will be open to the sale and the Daily Mail reveals Steve Cooper’s side is now keen on the impressive American.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Turner is a fine goalkeeper and proves this whenever he gets the chance to play for the club and the USMNT.

However, he cannot take the place of Ramsdale at the moment, which is a shame, but we expect him to do well if he joins a smaller Premier League club.

We will likely make less money from his departure than we would spend to replace him, so the club has to think very well before allowing him to leave.

Otherwise, we might be stuck with only one established first-team goalkeeper in the group.