Nottingham Forest shows interest in Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner

Nottingham Forest is interested in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner as they struggle to seal a deal for Manchester United’s Dean Henderson.
The latter spent last season on loan with them and is now looking to move to the City Ground permanently.
However, the move is getting complicated and has made Forest look at other options, one of which is Turner.
Mikel Arteta trusts the American to be Arsenal’s number two, but the Gunners will move for David Raya if Turner leaves.
This is a clear indication that they will be open to the sale and the Daily Mail reveals Steve Cooper’s side is now keen on the impressive American.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Turner is a fine goalkeeper and proves this whenever he gets the chance to play for the club and the USMNT.
However, he cannot take the place of Ramsdale at the moment, which is a shame, but we expect him to do well if he joins a smaller Premier League club.
We will likely make less money from his departure than we would spend to replace him, so the club has to think very well before allowing him to leave.
Otherwise, we might be stuck with only one established first-team goalkeeper in the group.
He is not going to make it at Arsenal. Even if we do not sign Raya we have two excellent young keepers Hein – already an international with Estonia – and Okonkwo who won the Austrian Cup on loan.
Turner is a very good back up and he can be very reliable when called upon.
All he needs is game time and the gaffer needs to trust him more.
Forest need for a shot stopper is real, the problem is they would prefer a loan with an obligation to buy, which makes the option for Turner more attractive.
In my opinion once a decent transfer fee can be decided, Forest will get their man as Arsenal has time on their hands and can easily wait until the end of the transfer window or in January to make their move for Raya.
Arsenal who have 2 other top quality goalies in Hein as no 3 and Okonkwo no 4 besides Turner no 2 and Ramsdale no 1 respectively in the pecking order. Would in my own opinion need not worry if Turner leaves to pasture new this summer. As they may not need rushing to sign David Raya from Brenford this term as no 2 goalie on expensive transfer cost. But feel comfortable as they have Hein and Okonkwo as mire than adequate 2 back ups to Ramsdale next season. Who can even challenge for the Arsenal no 1 goalkeeper spot if Arteta gives the duo the chance.