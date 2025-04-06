Nottingham Forest tipped to compete with Arsenal for coveted striker

Arsenal could face fresh competition from within the Premier League in their pursuit of Viktor Gyökeres—and it is not from Manchester United.

The Gunners have been long-time admirers of the Swedish striker, who has been in prolific form for Sporting Club. Gyökeres has attracted widespread attention with his consistent goal-scoring exploits, making him one of the most sought-after forwards in European football.

It is widely expected that the striker will move on at the end of the current campaign, with several clubs closely monitoring his situation. Sporting has managed to retain his services for two seasons, despite sustained interest, during which time he has established himself as a key asset and one of the most highly coveted players in the market.

Arsenal are determined to bolster their attacking options and are reportedly making swift moves in an effort to gain an advantage over other interested parties. The club appear focused on securing Gyökeres’ signature ahead of a likely bidding war during the summer transfer window.

However, competition for the forward is set to intensify. Pundit Michael Dawson has suggested that Nottingham Forest could emerge as a contender for Gyökeres, particularly if they secure Champions League qualification. As cited by Football Insider, Dawson stated:

“If they get in the Champions League, they’ll go again. Thinking of the players they’ll look at, I believe they’ll be in the Gyökeres bracket. People are questioning whether he’ll go to Arsenal, but Nottingham Forest will be in that bracket, and they will spend the money. Merson is looking at me like I’ve said something ridiculous, but I’m telling you. I’d put [Matheus] Cunha in that bracket.”

Given his current form and goal-scoring pedigree, it is no surprise that Gyökeres is attracting interest from multiple clubs. His profile aligns with the ambitions of teams seeking to strengthen their attacking options ahead of a competitive 2025–26 season. Whether Arsenal can fend off rival suitors remains to be seen, but it is evident that the battle for his signature could be fierce.