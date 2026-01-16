Nottingham Forest v Arsenal match preview and prediction

Arsenal travel to Nottingham Forest this weekend for a Premier League fixture that carries significant importance as the season progresses. It is a match the Gunners are expected to win, just as most of their league games have become, with expectations continuing to rise around their consistency and overall performance.

Arsenal form and expectations

The Gunners have been in excellent form throughout the campaign and have demonstrated a strong collective identity on the pitch. Their performances this season have given supporters and observers reason to believe they can be trusted to deliver as a team in demanding situations. Maintaining their current level has required sustained effort, discipline and focus, all of which Arsenal have shown in abundance over recent months.

Despite their strong position, this weekend’s fixture presents a different type of challenge. Matches away from home often require a more measured approach, particularly against sides capable of making games uncomfortable. Arsenal understand that every remaining fixture carries weight, and dropping points at this stage could undermine the progress they have worked so hard to achieve.

Nottingham Forest challenge at the City Ground

A visit to the City Ground is rarely straightforward, and Nottingham Forest are expected to test Arsenal’s resolve. Under the management of Sean Dyche, Forest have developed a reputation for resilience and physical endurance, traits that often make them difficult opponents regardless of form. While their season has not been flawless, they have managed to secure notable results, including a victory over Liverpool, which highlights their ability to rise to the occasion.

Forest come into this match having won just one of their last five games in all competitions and have also suffered consecutive defeats at home. These factors suggest they are not in ideal shape ahead of Arsenal’s visit, potentially offering encouragement to the travelling side.

Recent history between the teams adds further intrigue. Arsenal are unbeaten in their last two visits to the City Ground, although Forest had previously won three successive home matches against them. Overall, the Gunners have managed just one win in their last five trips to this venue, underlining the challenge that awaits despite the contrasting current form.

Prediction

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Arsenal