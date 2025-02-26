Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal player ratings – Average marks

Arsenal were held to a goalless draw by Nottingham Forest this evening. Here are the player ratings:
David Raya – 6.5
Had little to do but reacted well when called upon to deny Chris Wood.
Jurrien Timber – 7.0
Delivered a solid defensive performance while also supporting the attack effectively.
William Saliba – 6.5
Handled Wood well and remained composed at the back, though he was not tested too often.
Gabriel Magalhães – 6.5
Another steady display alongside Saliba, maintaining defensive stability.
Riccardo Calafiori – 6.0
Came close to scoring but remains unconvincing defensively.
Jorginho – 6.0
Used his experience to control the midfield and helped Arsenal progress the ball.
Martin Odegaard – 5.5
Struggled to provide the creativity Arsenal needed, continuing a dip in form.
Declan Rice – 6.5
Another energetic and composed display in midfield, offering balance and drive.
Ethan Nwaneri – 7.0
Looked dangerous whenever he was involved, providing a lively presence in attack.
Mikel Merino – 6.0
Like against West Ham, he was well-marshalled and unable to make a decisive impact.
Leandro Trossard – 5.5
Found it difficult to get the better of Ola Aina and struggled to influence the game.
Substitutes
Kieran Tierney – 6.0
Added more defensive security after replacing Calafiori.
Oleksandr Zinchenko – 6.0
Did not offer much beyond a routine left-back performance.
Raheem Sterling – 5.5
Failed to make a meaningful impact after coming on.
Thomas Partey – N/A
Ben White – N/A
We should be having a rating for the manager as well. Other sources do it. It’s no big deal