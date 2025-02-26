Forest v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal player ratings – Average marks

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Arsenal were held to a goalless draw by Nottingham Forest this evening. Here are the player ratings:

David Raya – 6.5
Had little to do but reacted well when called upon to deny Chris Wood.

Jurrien Timber – 7.0
Delivered a solid defensive performance while also supporting the attack effectively.

William Saliba – 6.5
Handled Wood well and remained composed at the back, though he was not tested too often.

Gabriel Magalhães – 6.5
Another steady display alongside Saliba, maintaining defensive stability.

Riccardo Calafiori – 6.0
Came close to scoring but remains unconvincing defensively.

Jorginho – 6.0
Used his experience to control the midfield and helped Arsenal progress the ball.

Martin Odegaard – 5.5
Struggled to provide the creativity Arsenal needed, continuing a dip in form.

Declan Rice – 6.5
Another energetic and composed display in midfield, offering balance and drive.

Ethan Nwaneri – 7.0
Looked dangerous whenever he was involved, providing a lively presence in attack.

Mikel Merino – 6.0
Like against West Ham, he was well-marshalled and unable to make a decisive impact.

Leandro Trossard – 5.5
Found it difficult to get the better of Ola Aina and struggled to influence the game.

Substitutes

Kieran Tierney – 6.0
Added more defensive security after replacing Calafiori.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 6.0
Did not offer much beyond a routine left-back performance.

Raheem Sterling – 5.5
Failed to make a meaningful impact after coming on.

Thomas Partey – N/A

Ben White – N/A

