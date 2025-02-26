Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal player ratings – Average marks

Arsenal were held to a goalless draw by Nottingham Forest this evening. Here are the player ratings:

David Raya – 6.5

Had little to do but reacted well when called upon to deny Chris Wood.

Jurrien Timber – 7.0

Delivered a solid defensive performance while also supporting the attack effectively.

William Saliba – 6.5

Handled Wood well and remained composed at the back, though he was not tested too often.

Gabriel Magalhães – 6.5

Another steady display alongside Saliba, maintaining defensive stability.

Riccardo Calafiori – 6.0

Came close to scoring but remains unconvincing defensively.

Jorginho – 6.0

Used his experience to control the midfield and helped Arsenal progress the ball.

Martin Odegaard – 5.5

Struggled to provide the creativity Arsenal needed, continuing a dip in form.

Declan Rice – 6.5

Another energetic and composed display in midfield, offering balance and drive.

Ethan Nwaneri – 7.0

Looked dangerous whenever he was involved, providing a lively presence in attack.

Mikel Merino – 6.0

Like against West Ham, he was well-marshalled and unable to make a decisive impact.

Leandro Trossard – 5.5

Found it difficult to get the better of Ola Aina and struggled to influence the game.

Substitutes

Kieran Tierney – 6.0

Added more defensive security after replacing Calafiori.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 6.0

Did not offer much beyond a routine left-back performance.

Raheem Sterling – 5.5

Failed to make a meaningful impact after coming on.

Thomas Partey – N/A

Ben White – N/A