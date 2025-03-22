Nottingham Forest will break their transfer record to beat Arsenal to coveted striker

Nottingham Forest is emerging as a rival to Arsenal in the race to sign Matheus Cunha, who is expected to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of this season.

Despite playing for a struggling Wolves team, Cunha has been one of their standout performers, achieving double figures for goals in the league. His contributions have been crucial in helping the team avoid relegation, and his goals have played a significant part in ensuring their survival in the Premier League this term.

Wolves are eager to keep the Brazilian forward, and they extended his contract not long ago. However, the new deal includes a release clause, which any club can trigger during the upcoming summer transfer window. This clause could pave the way for Cunha’s departure, and both Arsenal and Nottingham Forest are reportedly keen on securing his services.

Arsenal is interested in purchasing Cunha and may be prepared to activate the release clause to bring him to the Emirates. However, Nottingham Forest is equally determined to add him to their squad. Forest views Cunha as the ideal player to strengthen their squad, especially as they prepare for a potential Champions League campaign next season. Forest has expressed serious interest, with reports from TalkSport suggesting that they are prepared to break their transfer record to sign the forward. This shows the club’s ambition, and if they manage to finish in the top four, they will have the financial means to compete with Arsenal for top players.

In comparison to some of Arsenal’s current attacking options, Cunha could provide a much-needed improvement. Both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have struggled to consistently find the back of the net this season, and Cunha’s form could provide Arsenal with a more reliable attacking option moving forward.

In conclusion, the battle for Matheus Cunha’s signature could heat up this summer, with both Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in the mix. While Wolves are keen to retain the forward, the presence of a release clause means that he could be available for the right price, and both clubs will be hoping to secure his services.

