Nottm Forest “positive and motivated” to beat Arsenal in front of their proud fans

As I pointed out earlier, Forest still have a LOT to play for, and to come away with all three points in their last home game, that would nearly guarantee them survival in the Premier League, would be like a great big thankyou to their fans that have helped them to some great performances at the City Ground this season.

The excellent Steve Cooper has worked wonders since arriving in Nottingham, and he is pretty sure that his team is well prepared and ready to take on the Gunners this afternoon. When asked about the mood of his team, he told their official website: “Positive and motivated.

“There’s a lot riding on it, but there’s still two games and we have to just focus on Arsenal and not think anything beyond what it takes to do well in the game.

“It will be a great atmosphere and there’s so much at stake, but there’s still a game to play.

“If we’re thinking about what ifs and other things beyond being at our best on Saturday then we won’t be at our best, and that’s something we cannot let happen.

“The attitude and atmosphere in training has been very good and motivated, I never have any complaints with that. There’s a real focus on doing well on Saturday.”

“I expect to come up against a team that has quite rightly been at the top of the Premier League for most of the season. We’re coming up against a top, top team.

“If you put all the context to our situation and theirs to one side, we know we have to be at our very best at the weekend. That’s the bare minimum.

“When you prepare for a game, you analyse them more and they do some brilliant things in the way they set up tactically, we’re fully aware of that.

“I think we’ve come on a bit since the away game but we have to be more than ready.

“Looking at how conversations have gone this week, I like the look of the boys and their preparation and we’re going to give ourselves every chance to do well.”

Arteta was also very complimentary to Cooper, whose bosses also stuck with him during the tough times, like Arsenal did with Arteta, and the boss summed up what he thought about Cooper‘s season: “Brilliant – they made so many changes and I’m sure he found it very difficult with the amount of signings they had. The club was patient, especially with the way they performed the year before and what they’ve done in the league. Maintaining that belief and that unity around the place, big credit to him for what he’s done with the team.”

I’m sure they will take Arsenal on with the same belief and unity, and with the very loyal home fans behind them. Cooper credits the crowd with helping them to get better results at the City Ground: “In terms of home games, there’s been a real sense of support, goodwill and really getting behind the team and being proud of Nottingham Forest and the team.

“There’s been a real feeling of sticking together whatever happens during the game. That’s why we’ve managed to get through times where we’ve gone a goal down.

“The support has been absolutely incredible and I’ll never get tired of saying it. That’s the main factor, as well as the players really committing to the plan and doing whatever it takes.”

Well, I think that Forest certainly deserve to remain at the top table next season, but I hope that Arsenal can make them sweat until the last day of the season by giving them a hammering to show our utter class once again….

