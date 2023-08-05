Nottm Forest want Matt Turner’s signature “as soon as possible” or go elsewhere

Nottingham Forest are eager to wrap up the signing of Matt Turner swiftly and have been in advanced talks with Arsenal.

The club is keen on securing the talented goalkeeper as soon as possible to bolster their squad for the upcoming season. An official bid for the American has already been submitted by Forest, signaling their strong intent to secure his services.

Nottingham Forest want to close Matt Turner deal as soon as possible, talks advancing with Arsenal as revealed earlier. 🚨🔴🌳 #NFFC Dean Henderson remains an option for Forest in the final weeks of the window — not now. pic.twitter.com/zYTeDC2tiq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2023

However, it’s worth noting that The Reds are also keeping Dean Henderson as a potential option for the later stages of the transfer window. While the immediate focus is on finalizing the deal for Matt Turner, Forest is keeping their options open and may consider pursuing Henderson in the final weeks of the transfer window if necessary.

The pursuit of Matt Turner showcases Nottingham Forest’s commitment to strengthening their squad and addressing their goalkeeping needs. As discussions with Arsenal continue to advance, fans eagerly await updates on the potential transfer. Turner’s addition to the team could significantly bolster Forest’s defensive capabilities and add depth to their goalkeeping department.

I think the Raya move might be market opportunity on Arsenal’s part but also think there’s at least a chance that Matt Turner has asked to leave and they actually need another GK. — Tim Stillman (@Stillmanator) August 3, 2023

The USMNT international’s departure will clear the way for the arrival of Brentford’s David Raya, a player who has been admired by the Gunners for a long time.

If Arsenal get a good fee for Turner, adding just a few more pounds to get a keeper of Raya’s caliber will turn out to be an exceptional piece of business.

Writer – Yash Bisht

