Now Arsenal fans must get Kroenke out of our club

First of all, any other article I write will say ‘everyone is entitled to their opinions’. However I will not be responding to anyone who says I have an agenda or am picking on Stan Kroenke.

This is bigger then transfer net spends or slashing wage bills. If at this point you can’t see his true motive, then I can’t help you.

I want to thank the entire football Family for forcing the ‘Big Six’ to withdrawal from the Super League.

Yet I will never forgive, never forget what these 6 millionaires tried to take away from us.

All ‘Founding Members’ will try to claim they felt forced to follow the others. It’s zero coincidence that Arsenal, Man United, Liverpool and Spurs all released statements within seconds of each other. What do they all have in common?

They are controlled by Americans who have grown up on the US model of zero relegation or promotion.

At least 3 of them (along with Real Madrid’s President) are believed to have been behind this new competition.

Make no mistake if Chelsea and Man City hadn’t jumped, Arsenal wouldn’t be releasing an apology on their website. Stan Kroenke would have waited till the last possible moment, until it was blatantly obvious that this wasn’t viable.

Unlike City, unlike Chelsea, our whole business model was relying on this Super League. Based on sporting merit we are not good enough, so our owner wanted to simply be rewarded for being a Brand. He wanted 350 million every year no matter where we finished in the Super League and the Premiership.

It would have killed us as a competitive force. We would have been exclusive to Tuesday or Wednesday nights, a franchise paid just to be at the bottom of a division.

The irony is for a man who treats us purely as a business, his greed has cost us money. The ‘Big 6’ will have to pay top lawyers to get out of fines for breaching their contracts.

City can afford the hit; they are run by a country, but we are self-financed. Don’t think any punishment is coming out of Mr Kroenke’s pocket.

Of the six statements, the Gunners are the only ones to say ‘sorry’. Sorry because now that they plan to stay, they need us, they need good PR. 48 hours ago they didn’t care what we thought. If only half of the Emirates was filled in the future, they had the compensation of 350 million.

They didn’t care about bad PR because Saudi Arabia networks would take over from Sky.

They didn’t care about me or you because the target audience was now the Asian and Middle East Markets.

You really think they needed to be told that players might miss the idea of playing in a World Cup?

Of course City and Chelsea staying put suddenly meant they couldn’t price everyone out of a market.

On Sunday, the situation was that the best footballing talent would be exclusive to a Super League, because the 14 left in England couldn’t compete for wages because the Super League monopolised the wealth. It’s sick.

Especially when you consider out of the ‘big six’ 3 are not even in the top 4, yet just wanted to be handed reward money.

If he’s really sorry, rehire the 55 staff made redundant. Pay back the percentage of players’ salaries you slashed. Give back the government loan designed for businesses who were struggling due to Covid.

Because while you were saving 2 million pounds to sack 55 staff, hurting families, you knew you about to sign a contract of 350 million just for showing up.

You told gooners that the reason the sport had to be played during a Pandemic was for our mental health, to give the country an escape. Knowing that by the time we were all back in a stadium we wouldn’t be in the Prem. The league that made Arsenal such a brand in the first place, because it’s not based on anything you did.

You are sorry? What? You accidentally used the Pandemic as an experiment?

In all six statements it was mentioned how the incentive was to help to improve the structure of all levels of the game. All failed to explain how that meant they would get 350 million every year even if they failed, leaving the rest with nothing. How did that help anyone but yourself?

Now – back to their usual income and revenue streams – they need us.

Don’t fall for any PR trick.

Don’t fall for a big signing, it’s them sucking up.

He was going to take us away.

The TV money has given him no reason to compete anymore. How do you think he would have been with 350 million in the bank every season? He would have sold every asset we had because there be no reason to be competitive. Long term fixtures would be outside of Europe, eventually we would likely be based in New York.

If your partner cheated, sorry wouldn’t be enough.

He tried to take our Arsenal away.

Herbert Chapman, out of his own money, paid for the halls to be marble because he wanted every visitor to know Arsenal did things the proper way. He raped us of that.

Our biggest rivals would admit Arsenal did things with class. He shackled that.

Arsene Wenger warned we were in danger of losing our proud values. He abused that trust.

We can never trust him again.

He didn’t write that statement.

He won’t give an interview.

He’s not sorry.

Garry Neville, Sky Sports, Ian Wright, BT, Fan Channels, The Government, Pep Guardiola, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Justarsenal, Chelsea Fans outside the Bridge … too many to mention, with a tear in my eye ….

Thank You

Now let’s get these greedy owners out of our football!

I live in Wales so won’t be able to be in London on Friday, but anyone living locally should show up at the Emirates at 6.00pm, where the protest will now be dedicated to getting Koronke out of our club.

Dan