Now Arsenal fans must get Kroenke out of our club

First of all, any other article I write will say ‘everyone is entitled to their opinions’. However I will not be responding to anyone who says I have an agenda or am picking on Stan Kroenke.
This is bigger then transfer net spends or slashing wage bills. If at this point you can’t see his true motive, then I can’t help you.
I want to thank the entire football Family for forcing the ‘Big Six’ to withdrawal from the Super League.
Yet I will never forgive, never forget what these 6 millionaires tried to take away from us.
All ‘Founding Members’ will try to claim they felt forced to follow the others. It’s zero coincidence that Arsenal, Man United, Liverpool and Spurs all released statements within seconds of each other. What do they all have in common?
They are controlled by Americans who have grown up on the US model of zero relegation or promotion.
At least 3 of them (along with Real Madrid’s President) are believed to have been behind this new competition.
Make no mistake if Chelsea and Man City hadn’t jumped, Arsenal wouldn’t be releasing an apology on their website. Stan Kroenke would have waited till the last possible moment, until it was blatantly obvious that this wasn’t viable.
Unlike City, unlike Chelsea, our whole business model was relying on this Super League. Based on sporting merit we are not good enough, so our owner wanted to simply be rewarded for being a Brand. He wanted 350 million every year no matter where we finished in the Super League and the Premiership.
It would have killed us as a competitive force. We would have been exclusive to Tuesday or Wednesday nights, a franchise paid just to be at the bottom of a division.
The irony is for a man who treats us purely as a business, his greed has cost us money. The ‘Big 6’ will have to pay top lawyers to get out of fines for breaching their contracts.
City can afford the hit; they are run by a country, but we are self-financed. Don’t think any punishment is coming out of Mr Kroenke’s pocket.
Of the six statements, the Gunners are the only ones to say ‘sorry’. Sorry because now that they plan to stay, they need us, they need good PR. 48 hours ago they didn’t care what we thought. If only half of the Emirates was filled in the future, they had the compensation of 350 million.
They didn’t care about bad PR because Saudi Arabia networks would take over from Sky.
They didn’t care about me or you because the target audience was now the Asian and Middle East Markets.
You really think they needed to be told that players might miss the idea of playing in a World Cup?
Of course City and Chelsea staying put suddenly meant they couldn’t price everyone out of a market.
On Sunday, the situation was that the best footballing talent would be exclusive to a Super League, because the 14 left in England couldn’t compete for wages because the Super League monopolised the wealth. It’s sick.
Especially when you consider out of the ‘big six’ 3 are not even in the top 4, yet just wanted to be handed reward money.
If he’s really sorry, rehire the 55 staff made redundant. Pay back the percentage of players’ salaries you slashed. Give back the government loan designed for businesses who were struggling due to Covid.
Because while you were saving 2 million pounds to sack 55 staff, hurting families, you knew you about to sign a contract of 350 million just for showing up.
You told gooners that the reason the sport had to be played during a Pandemic was for our mental health, to give the country an escape. Knowing that by the time we were all back in a stadium we wouldn’t be in the Prem. The league that made Arsenal such a brand in the first place, because it’s not based on anything you did.
You are sorry? What? You accidentally used the Pandemic as an experiment?
In all six statements it was mentioned how the incentive was to help to improve the structure of all levels of the game. All failed to explain how that meant they would get 350 million every year even if they failed, leaving the rest with nothing. How did that help anyone but yourself?
Now – back to their usual income and revenue streams – they need us.
Don’t fall for any PR trick.
Don’t fall for a big signing, it’s them sucking up.
He was going to take us away.
The TV money has given him no reason to compete anymore. How do you think he would have been with 350 million in the bank every season? He would have sold every asset we had because there be no reason to be competitive. Long term fixtures would be outside of Europe, eventually we would likely be based in New York.
If your partner cheated, sorry wouldn’t be enough.
He tried to take our Arsenal away.
Herbert Chapman, out of his own money, paid for the halls to be marble because he wanted every visitor to know Arsenal did things the proper way. He raped us of that.
Our biggest rivals would admit Arsenal did things with class. He shackled that.
Arsene Wenger warned we were in danger of losing our proud values. He abused that trust.
We can never trust him again.
He didn’t write that statement.
He won’t give an interview.
He’s not sorry.
Garry Neville, Sky Sports, Ian Wright, BT, Fan Channels, The Government, Pep Guardiola, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Justarsenal, Chelsea Fans outside the Bridge … too many to mention, with a tear in my eye ….
Thank You
Now let’s get these greedy owners out of our football!
I live in Wales so won’t be able to be in London on Friday, but anyone living locally should show up at the Emirates at 6.00pm, where the protest will now be dedicated to getting Koronke out of our club.
Be kind in the Comments
Dan
15 CommentsAdd a Comment
Fare enough we all want kroenke out which has become a bit old fashioned after hearing it for years…
And how quickly things can switch Chelsea and city who bought their way up the pyramid and made mockery of the others have now become a club used as examples to others when for years we tried to work within the rules and in the right ways only to be made to look like fools…
What happened to the financial play rule?
Why is prices and wages left to fly out of control?
To me everyone deserves what they are getting
Don’t see the relevance
Fact is when Chelsea finished outside the top 4 there was a consequence, they were not handed a place in the following years CL
If you think you think the way Chelsea and city got to where they are today have had no impact on the whole perception of football today then I don’t know what is your problem with kroenke
Arsenals 9th position in the league has nothing to do with Stan Kroenke. It has more to do with the library fan base being complacent bordering on arrogance living off the invincibles and condemning the clubs who win trophies. We are class!!! Really? Football fans are classy? That’s why they mostly live in squalid terrace houses or in high rise estates on low incomes or benefits. Your having a laugh.
Stan Kroenke is the only consistently reliable thing about this club.
Everyone else CEO, Board, Managers players fans come and go but Stan remains quiet calm never a harsh word.
Be careful what you wish for.
What’s wrong with people on benefits ?
And be careful what we ask for ?
We are 9th ! Lol
Don’t think we are ever going to say ‘ God remember when we were 9th , we took those days for granted ‘
A highly charged article Dan and initially the right outcome insofar as not staying in that SL garbage
More will need to be done to make me feel safe again. If Germany was able to give fans a real stake in their clubs then this should be backed by politicians and acted upon here.
I admit that at the time I was excited that a billionaire wanted to invest in Arsenal. Make us competitive. My naivety is embarrassing
Also the open apology was cringeworthy.
I would be happy to see Kroenke go. Not sure the guy gives a shit about any pressure the fans think they can put on him.
Clearly, for now, the club even survives without the fans at the stadium. In addition, is there any chance that once the stadiums open up the fans will boycott the games? Nope
The best thing would be if a potential buyer comes along. That would be a good moment for fans to make their feelings known. In which case that might tip Kroenke towards taking his profit and bail.
I don’t want to sound as if I’m defending Kroenke’s decision, but let’s imagine if you were Kroenke:
– You have invested hundreds of millions into a club and become the sole owner of it
– There’s no profit and you keep losing money
– You want to sell the club at a break-even price, just to get your money back. But nobody is willing to buy it
I bought a diesel car.
I take responsibility for the mistake.
He did take responsibility by buying many high profile players
Your wrong on nearly every point
Before the Pandemic , he was the only owner not to spend 1 penny out of his own pocket
Lose money ? Both the value of Arsenal and his net worth have increased
He literally used us as collateral damage in loans for his US investment
And breaking even ? He wasn’t doing this to break even , he was doing this to double /triple his money and would have left us with nothing
If Arsenal were so profitable, he wouldn’t have to borrow millions from the bank and join ESL
That’s the point he doesn’t
High profile players ?
Who replaced Fabregas and Nasri ?
Who replaced Van Persie ?
He kept that money spent a fraction
So at that point ….out of title race
After Arsenal don’t finish in top.4
He replaces Wenger with cheaper options on about half Wenger salary
He replaces Sanchez with ?
Ramsey with ?
At this point we are struggling
In the same Jan Man United buy Fernandes we can only afford loans
Then , the whole world knows we need a center back …….We replace Koscielney with David Luiz?
Last summer , we need creativity we buy ……..?
We then after our worst start in decades slash the wage bill
He sacks 55 people and the whole time is plotting this ?
I don’t think there’s anything wrong with having an agenda against Stan Cock. He’s literally asked for it.
I understand mate but there are fans in 2021 who have asked me ‘ what’s he done wrong ‘
Like taking us to our worst ever position in 25 years wasn’t enough