“Now is not the time” Norgaard urges his teammates to look “forward”

Christian Norgaard is understandably disappointed by Arsenal’s losses in both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup final, developments that have ended their hopes of securing a quadruple this season.

There had been considerable optimism among players and supporters ahead of the match against Southampton, with many expecting Mikel Arteta’s side to maintain their strong performances. However, they were caught off guard by the home side’s tactical approach, which proved decisive in securing victory and extending a difficult run of form for Arsenal.

Setback for Arsenal’s Ambitions

This sequence of results has raised concerns about Arsenal’s ability to maintain consistency during a crucial phase of the campaign. Confidence has been affected, and questions are now being asked about whether the team can sustain its challenge in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

The recent defeats have increased the pressure on the squad, particularly given the high expectations that had been built earlier in the season. Arsenal must now respond positively to avoid further setbacks that could undermine their remaining objectives.

Norgaard Calls for Positive Response

Despite the disappointment, Norgaard has urged his teammates to remain focused and maintain a constructive mindset. He emphasised the importance of unity and communication within the squad as they prepare for the challenges ahead.

He said via Arsenal Media:

“The message is to have a positive body language, to talk with your teammates, with the coaching staff. Now is not the time to go with our heads down for too long.

“It’s fine to be frustrated tonight and also tomorrow to analyse what went wrong, but then we also have to look forward because there are so many big games coming up for this club.”

His comments highlight the need for resilience at a pivotal stage of the season. Arsenal still has significant fixtures ahead, and their response to these recent disappointments will be crucial.

This is a defining period, and failure to react appropriately could see the team’s remaining ambitions slip away in a short space of time.