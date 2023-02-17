Now is time for Arsenal to show they can handle pressure says pundit

Former Aston Villa man Alan Hutton believes now is the time for Arsenal to show they have developed enough to win the league.

Mikel Arteta’s men have hit their worst run of form in the season after winning none of their last three league games.

The last ended in a 3-1 home loss to Manchester City and they are now looking to get back to form.

Arsenal has a game in hand, but their poor form means there is no guarantee they could earn the points from the fixture.

Speaking about their recent performances, Hutton said via Football Insider:

“Up against Man City they were unfortunate to lose the game but this is the pressure they are under now. Everything has been rosy up until this moment in time, they have had a healthy lead.

“Man City were going to come back at some point so this is obviously seeing if they can handle the pressure. They have not been there before, Man City have. The next game is the big one and I think that is the way they have to focus.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have entered the toughest part of our season and it will be a huge test of our character and readiness to come out of it successfully.

Our players look tired, but they do not lack the motivation needed to win matches and this will be very important for us.

There is no need to panic, but the boys must win our next game because another defeat will affect their confidence.

