“Now it’s the middle of December.” Club executive admits defeat in keeping Arsenal’s target

Noussair Mazraoui is one of the players Arsenal is targeting as they continue to bolster their squad.

The Gunners have added a number of impressive players in recent transfer windows and will want to continue on that path.

They signed Takehiro Tomiyasu in the summer and he has transformed their right-back spot.

However, he doesn’t have any serious competition for a place on the team that will push him to do better.

The Gunners would want that to change and Mazraoui is a top target.

The right-back is inside the last months of his current Ajax deal and the Dutch club has been looking to keep him beyond this campaign.

However, it seems he favours running down his contract, and Ajax’s executive Edwin van der Sar concedes it might be too late to persuade him to stay now.

He said as quoted by Sport: “We’ve lost months in negotiations.

“We’d like to keep [Mazraoui] but now it’s the middle of December so you know where it’s going.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is a boost to Arsenal’s chances of signing him, but we would still have to convince him to choose us.

He has other suitors and would require a very enticing financial package for him to join us.

It would be great to see him in our team next season, but Edu will have to be at his best to pull this transfer off.

Exclusive – Michael Thomas Xmas Top Four Special Column