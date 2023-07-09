Is it now time for Arsenal to have a “mini-clearout” before buying more players

According to Dean Jones, the transfer expert from GiveMeSport, Arsenal’s operations this summer were divided into two phases.
During the first phase of this transfer window, Arteta had to ensure that three of his priority signings were brought on board: Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber. Arteta has spent almost £200 million on the trio. With their arrivals, Arteta is assured of putting up a fight in the Premier League title race, regardless of how the rest of the transfer window plays out. In any case, more arrivals are expected in Phase 2 of this summer transfer window.
However, for the time being, Edu and Arteta will take a pause from beefing up to focus on releasing players who are no longer needed. Granit Xhaka has already left, so all eyes will be on Thomas Partey, Folarin Balogun, and Kieran Tierney, all of whom are expected to leave this summer.
“The focus has been so heavily on getting these first three guys through the door that there is no certainty over who they go for in that position [right wing] yet. So let’s wait until the mini clearout starts to take place — the tidy up I should say — of the Arsenal squad takes place,” said on The Football Terrace’s ‘Done Deal’ show.
“And then we’ll see, once that second phase is ready to be activated, if Arsenal can go for those players in the wide areas.”
What can we expect in Phase 2? In that phase, we can expect the likes of Romeo Lavia and Moussa Diaby to join hopefully, if good money is raised from the exits.
This was the best-planned transfer window Arsenal has had under Arteta. Everything seemed to be falling into place. Hopefully, the decisions Arteta has made will pay off next season.
