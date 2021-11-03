Now it’s time for Arsenal to make a real statement – How about Erling Haaland?

TIME TO MAKE A STATEMENT

by Vuyo Mataka

Time to remind the big clubs that Arsenal is back

Arsenal is on a good run after a terrible start. 9 games unbeaten, with good results against Leicester and Aston Villa. Arsenal do look like a force but deep down we know that they are not title contenders. With a tough November, results will most likely not go our way. The main reason that we will struggle this month is because we lack quality. Management has done well with rebuilding the team but now is the time they need to make a statement.

The club is on an upward trajectory, but I see the club plateauing in the near future. Arsenal’s new spine looks formidable, the players performing well but it is not enough for the club to win the league. In some positions we need to improve on the players we have. If we start from the back, centre back is a position we should be looking at. The Gabriel-White partnership is an iron-like force that cannot be beat, but the players challenging for the same position are not so striking. Arsenal need more quality that can be good replacements and challenge as well. William Saliba is having great success in France, hopefully, his performances translate to success in England. Daniel Ballard is doing well in Millwall he may return to the Emirates and become a success.

Midfield is another area that needs improvement. Lokonga and Partey are doing well together but in my opinion, Lokonga is a replacement for Partey. Xhaka has done well this season before going down, but he has a mistake in him and that has cost us more times than we can remember.

A player that we can look at is Bruno Guimarães, a promising midfielder in France that Arsenal have been admiring for a while that would be a perfect fit. For a backup, we could look at an experienced midfielder as a replacement, or look within the academy for an understudy or maybe look at Maitland-Niles who deserves a chance.

Left wing is the penultimate position we will look at. I feel as if Arteta is not sure of his wingers. Saka is doing great on the right but there is no solid starter on the left. Smith-Rowe is effective on the left, but the club need a pure winger that is a goal threat. Raheem Sterling is the best man for the part. He is a winner, great experience and 26 years old. He could contribute goals, which is something our wingers are not known for.

The last position, and most important, is a striker. This is the position where Arsenal make a statement. With our aging stars on top, Arsenal need to fine a spectacular striker that can be at the point at out new deadly offence.

The only name that I want to mention is Erling Haaland. If you are amused by the mentioning of his name shows that you do not see Arsenal as real title contenders. This signing is more of a symbol than anything else. He is a great talent that is being admired by every club in Europe. His signing would show the rest of the big clubs that The Arsenal are a serious threat that should not be taken lightly.

He might guarantee us silverware, but it shows the possibility of major trophies. Arsenal have done well to rebuild the squad but now it is time to bring in the jewels for the crown so that we may be crowned champions of England once again

