Now our Third Kit has been revealed, what is your verdict on Arsenal 2024/25 Shirt selection

My thoughts on Arsenal’s 2024/25 kits

Arsenal have just released their 3rd kit for the season, meaning all this upcoming season’s kits have been released and boy have they delivered. I’m always a big fan of the home kit but in recent years I’ve always had at least one of the kits that I wasn’t the biggest fan of, but this season is different, they’ve released three beautiful kits which I think will be favourites for years to come and will go down as some of the nicest kits we’ve had in recent years. Here’s a rundown of what I think of each kit this season.

Home Kit-

As the home kit was released, I was instantly attracted to it, of course we have the standard red shirt with the white sleeves, but the blue stripes down the sleeves and the strip down the front under the arms, really makes the shirt pop. I liked the gold details last season, but the blue makes it more prominent and stick out. The badge is the cannon, becoming the first home kit to feature the cannon since the 1989/90 season and looks very clean. Some might not like that and expected the Arsenal badge, but personally I’ve always loved the cannon and think it looks great on the home kit. I think it’s a kit you love straight away and will be a great kit to watch the lads play in this season at The Emirates.

Away kit-

The away kit is very different than kits we’ve seen in previous years. They’ve got with the black base of the kit but pays homage to the African supporters that have a huge connection with the club, whether that be in Africa, London or past players from Africa. Arsenal teamed up with “Labrum” to create a unique design that represents the African culture, and I think they’ve done an incredible job with it. Again, they’ve gone with the cannon badge which I think looks nice and clean on the front. Having the red, green and black that represents the African flag and adding some African tribal zig-zag details under the arms to make the shirt look smart and causal. It’s a shirt you could wear anywhere. I love that they’ve put a lot of thought into this kit and the little details make it beautiful.

Third Kit-

The third and final kit was only just released and it’s a thing of beauty. Starting off with a base colour of light blue and light purple gradient through the shirt, making it look like I quote “the northern lights”, finished with a navy-blue trim on the sleeves and the collar and again the cannon badge. Another great feature is the “adidas originals” logo which makes the shirt look very casual but again very clean. It’s one of those kits that I think will be liked by a lot of fans and will be one of the most sought out kits this season. Hopefully we get to see a bit of it this season as I think it will look very good on the players.

Of course, as always, these kits aren’t going to be cheap, with the average price of the “players issue” kits costing around £110 and the “replica kits” costing around £80, which I personally think is ridiculous, but that’s just how it is these days. All in all, I’m impressed with all of the designs and can’t wait to see them on the pitch this season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

