Now they have clicked, do Arsenal Women now have the perfect attacking force?

Have Arsenal Women found the perfect attack going forward?

Arsenal Women look to have found their form in recent weeks and it finally looks like the dust has settled in London. After what was a somewhat shaky start from our Gooner Women, we finally look to have found our feet and everything seems to be clicking into place.

Since drawing against Manchester United, Arsenal Women have won their last 5 matches and in most of them have looked to be the better and more dominant team, after last season where we saw a lot of our players miss out due to injuries and such, we finally look to have a full solid squad going forward and I’m not sure what they’re drinking in their water down in London, but it seems to be working perfectly.

Coming back from 2-0 down on the weekend to beat Leicester City 6-2 is an incredible comeback and for me, highlighted just how good our women are going forward. Jonas Eidevall and his staff brought in quite a few new faces in the summer transfer window, and it seems to have taken our women a little bit longer than we would have hoped to start to click, but after the performance against Bristol City in the Conti Cup and our performance against Leicester City in the WSL, we look strong.

I think a lot of that comes down to having a solid defence, but our attack is clearly doing something right, and the goals look to be being shared all around which is a huge positive for Eidevall and his staff. Being able to rely on almost any of our midfielders or attackers to score goals is a massive boost and hopefully means that this season will be filled with goals.

Not only goals but there seems to be plenty of assists going around too and altogether we just look like a solid unit when going forward and when you sit back and look at the rest of the league, (I may be a little bias here) we look to be one of the best attacking systems going forward and now we look to fully understand each other, there aren’t many teams that look as dangerous as we do.

Having the type of depth in attack that Arsenal Women now have is something every team would dream of and with a few important players coming back from injuries also, we look to be more solid that ever and Eidevall and his recruitment staff seemed to have brought in the perfect players who have just slipped into our system and instantly made our side better.

What’s your thoughts on our attack this season Gooners? Are you as impressed as I am?

Daisy Mae

