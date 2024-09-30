Now we are level with Man City and Arteta only wants Arsenal to “win, win, win”

Rodri-less Manchester City dropped points against Newcastle in Saturday’s early kickoff (that game ended 1-1-1). For many, Arsenal’s game against Leicester presented an opportunity to gain an advantage over the Cityzens. Fortunately, this is what the North Londoners did.

Despite having to fight for the win after blowing a two-goal lead, the Gunners picked up the much-needed three points, tying them at 14 points with the defending champions.

Despite his team taking advantage of one of their biggest opponents shedding points, Mikel Arteta advised his boys to remain grounded in their pursuit of invincibility and glory.

He asserted via Sky Sports, “It’s the sixth game of the Premier League. We’re in September. We want to win every game, and we’ll do our best to do that.”

He also mentioned that it is too early to predict if they’ll win the title race, but he knows what they have to do: “In order to do that, you have to continue to win, win, win.”

In any case, Arsenal are off to a fantastic start, having gone unbeaten in their first six games. With four wins and two draws, the Gunners are desperate to rectify the wrongs of the previous two seasons, when they came so close to league success but fell short.

Our Gunners’ next League match is against Southampton next Saturday, but first they must face PSG at the Emirates Stadium in a tough Champions League matchup coming Tuesday.

Sam P

